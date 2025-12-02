Knights Entertainer Auditions Scheduled for December 15

Published on December 2, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Have you wanted to act before? Do you have a background in theatre? Are you an entertaining person looking for a chance to show what you can do? Then come audition to join the Charlotte Knights gameday entertainment team!

The Charlotte Knights are looking to add 10 gameday entertainers for the 2026 baseball season. Individuals who are outgoing, engaging, creative, sociable and friendly are encouraged to audition for several new character roles during Knights games next season.

In-person auditions are scheduled for Monday, December 15 from 6pm - 9pm at Truist Field. Interested candidates will be asked to prepare a personalized skit showcasing their spontaneous ability to captivate an audience and interact with fans.

Applicants are encouraged to complete this form ahead of time and are welcome to submit a video of their audition prior to the December 15 audition date.

Selected applicants will be featured at all 75 Charlotte Knights home games during the 2026 season. Opening Day at Truist Field is Friday, March 27. Come out and be a part of the fun!







