Knights Announce 2026 Home Game Times

CHARLOTTE, NC - Home game times for the Charlotte Knights 2026 season have been set. Opening Knight, Friday, March 27 against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) will see a first pitch time of 7:04 p.m.

The Knights will once again honor Charlotte's 704 area code with 33 of the team's 75 home dates set for a 7:04 p.m. first pitch. The Knights will also play 11 weekday home games at 6:35p.m. while the school year is in session (five Tuesdays and six Wednesdays). The first 6:35 p.m. home game of the season will take place on Tuesday, April 7 against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals).

Saturdays at Truist Field mostly feature a 6:05 p.m. start time (12 out of 13 Saturday games) with the final Saturday game of the season, September 17 against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays), set as the lone 5:35 p.m. start time on the schedule.

Tuesday, April 28 against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) and Tuesday, June 9 versus the Oklahoma City Comets (Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) are also slated for 6:05 p.m.

The 13 Sunday home contests in 2026 vary between either a 1:05 p.m. start time (seven Sundays) or a 5:05 p.m. first pitch (six Sundays).

Three early-week, morning home games beginning at 11:05 a.m. are also on the 2026 calendar. April 21 vs. the Nashville Sounds and April 29 vs. the Gwinnett Stripers are Education Days, and June 10 vs. the Oklahoma City Comets is a Camp Day.

Season memberships for the 2026 season are available now by calling 704-274-8300 or by visiting CharlotteKnights.com. A full schedule with home game times can also be found at CharlotteKnights.com. Promotions will be announced at a later date.

