10 Days of Giving Returns with Memorabilia, Experience-Based Prizes

Published on December 1, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are celebrating the holiday season with 10 Days of Giving, the club's annual two-week promotion that awards memorabilia and experience-based prizes for 2026 home games. This year's rewards include watching fireworks from the field, ceremonial first pitch, PNC Homeplate Club seats, 2026 season parking pass and other various Jumbo Shrimp experiences.

Each weekday from Monday, Dec. 8 through Friday, Dec. 19, a random winner will be selected daily and announced on www.jaxshrimp.com, the Jumbo Shrimp's Facebook page and the club's @JaxShrimp Twitter feed.

All fans who have purchased (with a deposit or paid in full) a 2026 group outing or any of the following packages for the 2026 season will be automatically entered in each daily prize drawing:

Full Season Tickets

Weekender Plus Plan

Weekender Plan

Fireworks Plus Plan

Fireworks Plan

Fans may purchase any of the above of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2026 packages or put down a deposit on a group outing by visiting www.jaxshrimp.com or by calling the club (904) 358-2846. Each daily drawing will include entries up to 5 p.m. of the given day.

The 2025 "10 Days of Giving" schedule (Dec. 8-19) is as follows:

Day 1 - Monday, Dec. 8 - Two suite tickets to watch the Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Dec. 11 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (will have front office host)

Day 2 - Tuesday, Dec. 9 - 2026 season parking pass

Day 3 - Wednesday, Dec. 10 - National Championship Hoodie & Hat combo

Day 4 - Thursday, Dec. 11 - Custom Jumbo Shrimp Jersey

Day 5 - Friday, Dec. 12 - Ceremonial first pitch (Valid mutually agreed upon date)

Day 6 - Monday, Dec. 15 - Win the GM's money ($100 in Loaded Value to use for concessions during 2026 season)

Day 7 - Tuesday, Dec. 16 - Watch fireworks from the field (Mutually agreed upon date in 2026)

Day 8 - Wednesday, Dec. 17 - 4 PNC Home Plate Club tickets (Mutually agreed upon date in 2026)

Day 9 - Thursday, Dec. 18 - Two tickets to Cosmic Baseball on March 21

Day 10 - Friday, Dec. 19 - All-inclusive Bold City Balcony to a Jumbo Shrimp game (12 tickets, 4 parking passes)

