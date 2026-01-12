Raines, Ribault Resume Rivalry in Seventh Annual High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Black History Month celebration, the club is hosting Duval County Public Schools rivals William M. Raines High School and Jean Ribault High School in the seventh annual High School Heritage Classic at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 27 at VyStar Ballpark. Gates open at 10 a.m.

Raines and Ribault student-athletes will wear customized Jacksonville Red Caps uniforms in a tribute to the Negro Leagues team that resided in Jacksonville from 1938-42. The exhibition contest will feature historical references to Negro Leagues players and teams throughout the game. The winning team will earn the A. Philip Randolph Cup, commemorating the civil rights activist who moved to Jacksonville in 1891.

General Admission Seating Bowl tickets for the High School Heritage Classic are available for $7 per person, and are on sale now via this link. For group tickets, please contact the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

"We are incredibly proud to continue the tradition of the High School Heritage Classic that celebrates the extraordinary history of the Negro Leagues in Jacksonville," said president & general manager Matt Goudreau. "Thank you to Duval County Public Schools and the students and faculty of both Raines and Ribault High Schools for continuing this tradition to the Jumbo Shrimp's annual Black History Month celebration. This special game always helps encourage all fans to continue to learn about the extraordinary Negro Leagues players who complete the history of the sport we all love."

The Raines Vikings won each of the first two High School Heritage Classics to take home the A. Philip Randolph Cup by margins of 8-4 in 2020 and 16-5 in 2021. However, the Ribault Trojans won the next two contests, 4-2 in 2022 and 8-3 in 2023. The teams tied 5-5 in 2024. Last season, Ribault used a five-run third inning to beat Raines 10-3.







