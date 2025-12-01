Jumbo Shrimp Announce Senior Leadership Changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 2025 International League and Triple-A National Champions, today announced key senior leadership transitions. Executive Vice President and General Manager Harold Craw will depart to become Senior Vice President of Community Engagement and Social Responsibility for the Tampa Bay Rays. Assistant General Manager Matt Goudreau has been promoted to President and General Manager, and Vice President of Marketing & Media Noel Blaha has been elevated to Senior Vice President.

Craw, who joined the Jacksonville club in 2015 as General Manager, takes over 25 years of experience in Minor League Baseball to the Major Leagues. Craw's 10 years of exceptional leadership in Jacksonville includes many notable accolades and highlights, including the 2017 rebrand from the Suns to the Jumbo Shrimp-during which Craw was named Southern League Executive of the Year. The club, under Craw's leadership earned Organization of the Year following the remarkable 25 percent increase in attendance. Craw also spearheaded the annual High School Heritage Classic featuring Raines and Ribault High Schools, respectively, and oversaw Project NEXT, the first major renovations to VyStar Ballpark in the 22-year history of the stadium. More recently, Newsweek magazine named the renovated VyStar Ballpark the No. 1 Triple-A ballpark in Minor League Baseball.

"While the Jumbo Shrimp captured championships on the field this season, we've also been fortunate to have our organization led off the field by championship-caliber executives" noted Jumbo Shrimp Owner/CEO Ken Babby. "I am thrilled for Harold to realize a career dream of working in Major League Baseball after a highly successful tenure at all levels of Minor League Baseball. Harold's legacy in Jacksonville will long be impactful, and we are grateful for his decade of leadership here. He successfully took the organization to new heights through the award-winning rebrand to the Jumbo Shrimp, serving the community during the pandemic, and transitioning from the Double-A to the Triple-A level, all capped off with a championship season in 2025."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to live out a dream," said Craw. "Jacksonville is a special place; it has been a wonderful 10 years for myself and my family. I am extremely proud of the success of the organization during that time and the relationships built in this community will be carried with me in the future.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Matt over the last four-plus years. He has earned the opportunity to lead the organization and his management and leadership throughout Project NEXT are a perfect example of what is in store for the organization moving forward."

Goudreau joined the Jumbo Shrimp in June of 2021 as assistant general manager after stints at the University of Memphis, San Francisco 49ers, San Jose State University and Pittsburgh Pirates in Bradenton, Fla. Goudreau was at the forefront of the multi-year Project NEXT renovations, which included the complete remodel of both home and visiting clubhouses, new video board and ribbon boards, new right field building which includes the team's new administrative offices, street level team store and the Right Field Hall/Power Alley, the PNC Home Plate Club, and the new main gate featuring the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and Shrimp Boats. Additionally, during his time as assistant general manager, Goudreau has managed the VyStar Ballpark stadium operations team, been the primary liaison to the coaching staff and Major League-affiliate Miami Marlins and has also helped oversee the game day staff working events at VyStar Ballpark.

"Matt's results-driven leadership success during major ballpark renovations, combined with his overall management style will ensure the Jumbo Shrimp's continued success moving forward," said Babby. "Over the last four seasons Matt has been with the organization, he has played a significant role not only operationally but also with our sales department helping create strong partnerships and shown continued growth. I am excited for Matt and look forward to seeing him lead the Jumbo Shrimp."

"I am honored to be filling the shoes of Harold Craw to become president and general manager of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp," said Goudreau. "Being a part of this organization and the Jacksonville community has been an incredible journey to this point, and I look forward to the opportunity to lead our team into the future. I, along with our staff, am eager to welcome Crustacean Nation back to VyStar Ballpark in 2026 to watch our defending Triple-A National Champions take the field."

Blaha joined the Jacksonville club in 2015 as assistant general manager, and he was named vice president of marketing and media prior to the 2022 season. Blaha oversees all club marketing efforts, the merchandise department, and communications department, while previously overseeing the promotions department and managing the game day events staff. He also plays a key role within the sales department, helping secure the first naming rights agreement for the club in 2020 and managing key partnerships. Blaha guided the club's marketing efforts during the successful and award-winning rebrand to the Jumbo Shrimp and also spearheaded last season's debut of the Honey Drippers alternate identity. Prior to coming to Jacksonville, Blaha spent 10 seasons with the Charleston RiverDogs, then the Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and has previously worked in minor league soccer and hockey.

"Noel has been a key member of our leadership team since arriving in Jacksonville 10 years ago and I am proud to announce his promotion to senior vice president," said Babby. "He has been instrumental in our marketing success which can be seen in the passion he brings to creating a top quality and fun environment in all areas of the Jumbo Shrimp brand."

"The way that the Jacksonville community has responded to our style of Affordable Family FUN over the last 10 years has been nothing short of amazing" said Blaha. "I am very excited to continue to build on the solid foundation of our accomplishments and keep the focus on being Northeast Florida's best entertainment option at a first-rate facility in downtown Jacksonville."







