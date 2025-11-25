Jumbo Shrimp Offer Holiday Packs for Gift-Giving Season

Published on November 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are providing the perfect gift and stocking stuffer for the 2025 holiday season.

Fans have the choice of three different holiday packages that feature undated ticket vouchers for the 2026 season. While one holiday package includes tickets to the Jumbo Shrimp Hot Stove Banquet, presented by Rolland Reash Plumbing, featuring former MLB player Andruw Jones as well as undated ticket vouchers for the 2026 Jumbo Shrimp season.

PURCHASE HOLIDAY PACKS (STARTING DEC. 1)

SANTA PACKAGE ($240 for a dugout reserved 10-pack; $455 for a dugout reserved 20-pack)

Undated dugout reserved (Sections 102-113) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

RUDOLPH PACKAGE ($200 for a field reserved flex 10-pack; $375 for a field reserved flex 20-pack)

Undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Free Jumbo Shrimp hat

ELF PACKAGE ($110)

Four undated field reserved (Section 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers

$40 in loaded value that can be redeemed throughout VyStar Ballpark's concession stands and Jumbo Shrimp Team Store

Tickets for Hot Stove Banquet available HERE.

ANDRUW PACKAGE ($475)

Two tickets to the Hot Stove Banquet on Friday, February 6, featuring Andruw Jones

10-pack undated field reserve (sections 101, 114-117) ticket vouchers

$25 e-gift card to the Jumbo Shrimp Team Store







