Voice of the Indians Howard Kellman to be Inducted to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

Published on November 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors today announced that longtime Indianapolis Indians broadcaster Howard Kellman has been named to the 2026 Men's Induction Class as the Indiana Pacers/Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award winner, presented to a non-player or coach who contributed to Indiana high school basketball. Kellman and 17 other inductees will be honored at the 64th Men's Awards Banquet on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Kellman, who enters his 50th season as the Voice of the Indians in 2026, spent 35 seasons (1990-2024) as the voice of the WHMB-40 High School Game of the Week for basketball and football. For 20 years, he also called the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

"High school basketball is a staple in Indiana, and I am very proud to have broadcast the High School Basketball Game of the Week on TV for 35 years," said Kellman. "It is truly an honor to be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame and to continue to broadcast Indianapolis Indians games."

After graduating from Sheepshead Bay (Brooklyn, N.Y.) High School as a member of the National Honor Society, Kellman served as the sports director of WBCR Radio at Brooklyn (N.Y.) College while earning his bachelor's degree in radio/television. His illustrious career includes games called for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Indiana Pacers, Indianapolis Colts, Triple-A World Series on ESPN and MLB World Series.

Kellman has previously been inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters & Sportscasters Association Hall of Fame (2009), Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame (2015) and Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame (2018).

