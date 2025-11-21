Holiday Season to Feature Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

Published on November 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are excited to roll out their third annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to help provide unforgettable gifts and memories for the holiday season.

From November 28-30, Jumbo Shrimp dugout reserved flex plan 10-packs will be buy-one, get-one-free when purchasing via this link. These undated, prepaid ticket vouchers can be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home game at VyStar Ballpark.

Additionally, for just $1,200 fans can revel in the luxury of their own suite, complete with an unparalleled view of the action. Experience the thrill of the game in supreme comfort with the Jumbo Shrimp's exclusive Cyber Monday deal. Secure your private suite for an unforgettable evening with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp during the 2026 season. This special offer includes 20 suite tickets and 4 parking passes for Lot P South, ensuring a hassle-free arrival to the stadium. While food is not included, fans have the convenient option to elevate their experience with a catering preorder tailored to their group's preferences. Cyber Monday deal can be purchased via this link.

The Jumbo Shrimp Black Friday special will end Sunday, November 30 at midnight while the Cyber Monday special runs through Monday, December 1 at midnight.







