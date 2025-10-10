Banana Ball World Tour to Come to VyStar Ballpark in 2026

Published on October 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -The 2026 Banana Ball World Tour is coming to VyStar Ballpark for three games in a matchup featuring the Indianapolis Clowns and Loco Beach Coconuts from July 2-4, 2026.

The Indianapolis Clowns will be taking on the Loco Beach Coconuts. All team rosters will be filled with the most entertaining and talented players in the world, including potentially former MLB stars and celebrity guests.

Tickets are available via a ticket lottery. Fans can sign up for the Ticket Lottery List by October 31, 2025 at www.bananaball.com/tickets.  Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.  A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets.

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied.

For the complete schedule and opportunity for tickets, visit www.bananaball.com/tickets and join the Ticket Lottery List to get the opportunity to be drawn in the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets.







International League Stories from October 10, 2025

Banana Ball World Tour to Come to VyStar Ballpark in 2026 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.