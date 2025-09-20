Indians Offensive Onslaught Sinks Stripers

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A flurry of four runs in the seventh inning propelled the Indianapolis Indians to a 12-6 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Friday night at Coolray Field. Nelson Velázquez gave the Indians the lead with a groundout before Jase Bowen broke the game open with a three-run blast.

With one out, Liover Peguero walked and Nick Solak singled to put runners at the corners. Velázquez gave the Indians (43-30, 85-62) a 6-5 lead with his groundout and Sammy Siani followed with a walk. Bowen then crushed a 108.5 mph, 430-foot three-run homer to the left field bullpen for a 9-5 advantage. It was the hardest-hit ball of Bowen's professional career.

Gwinnett (34-39, 63-85) opened the scoring in the contest with an RBI single from Matthew Batten in the second inning.

Indy quickly flipped the game around in the fourth inning with a pair of runs. Velázquez opened the inning with a walk and stole second base. Siani then reached on a fielding error. With runners at the corners and one out, Bowen grounded out to bring home Velázquez. Brett Sullivan then singled in Siani as the go-ahead run.

Indy pulled ahead in the fifth with a three-run homer from Peguero. Mike Jarvis reached on an error, Ji Hwan Bae singled and Peguero launched a ball 396 feet off the light pole in left field for a 5-1 lead.

Gwinnett knotted the game, 5-5, with a four-run sixth inning before Indianapolis pulled away in the seventh. Indy tacked on two more insurance runs in the eighth for an 11-5 score.

Gwinnett's David McCabe got a run back with an eighth-inning solo homer and Indy matched it with an RBI single from Solak in the ninth for a 12-6 final.

Colin Holderman opened the Indians bullpen game, allowing one run across 2.0 innings. Chase Shugart then bridged with 3.0 scoreless frames, allowing just two walks. Ryder Ryan (W, 8-1) allowed four runs on six hits across the sixth and seventh innings. Valentin Linarez and Cam Sanders rounded out final two frames.

Stripers starter JR Ritchie allowed five runs (two earned) across 5.1 innings. Carson Ragsdale (L, 2-3) allowed the four Indy runs in the seventh.

The six-game set between Indy and Gwinnett continues on Saturday night at 6:05 PM in the penultimate game of the 2025 season. RHP Po-Yu Chen (1-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Indians while the Stripers are yet to name a starting pitcher.







