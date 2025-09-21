September 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (74-73, 35-38) vs. TOLEDO MUD HENS (82-66, 43-30)

Saturday, September 20 - 6:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Jaxon Wiggins (0-1, 3.18) vs. RHP Troy Watson (4-1, 3.11)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs play the fifth of a six-game series tonight against the Toledo Mud Hens...it is the final series of the regular season...right-hander Jaxon Wiggins is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Troy Watson for Toledo.

STREAK SNAPPED: The I-Cubs snapped a six-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Toledo last night...the lone run came on a double from Nicky Lopez in the eighth inning as he drove in Hayden Cantrelle ... Walker Powell tossed 6.0 scoreless innings and struck out five...marked his first scoreless outing of at least 6.0 innings since Sept. 7, 2023 with Double-A Knoxville at Mississippi... Ryan Brasier (1.0 IP) and Ethan Roberts (2.0 IP) contributed to the shutout.

DO NOT CROSS: Iowa picked up their 12th shutout of the season last night...it marked the club's third in the last 16 games...the 12 shutouts are the most in the International League West Division and the most by the I-Cubs since they had 15 clean sheets in 2014.

JONNY LONG BALL: Last Wednesday, Cubs No. 7 prospect Jonathon Long tallied three hits including his 20th home run of the season...Long is one of three minor leaguers with at least 150 hits and 20 home runs this season, along with Ryan Ward and Konnor Griffin ...Long's 157 hits on the season are the most by an I-Cub since Felix Pie had 158 in 2006...Long's 91 RBI are also the most since Bryan LaHair had 109 in 2011...Jonny ranks among International League leaders in hits (1st), walks (T-1st, 79), total bases (2nd, 246), runs scored (T-2nd, 86), RBI (3rd, 91), on-base percentage (5th, .407) and batting average (7th, .308).

NICKY ON BASE: Infielder Nicky Lopez has reached base in 20 straight games dating back to Aug. 21...during that span, Lopez is batting .279 (19-for-68) with 11 runs scored, four doubles, one triple, six RBI and 14 walks...it is the longest on-base streak by an I-Cub since Moises Ballesteros reached base in 23 straight games (4/11-5/08) and was batting .416 (37-for-89), had five doubles, four homers and 15 RBI in that span.

NO WALKS: The I-Cubs tallied their fourth game this season with no walks last night and first since July 13 at St. Paul...last night, neither team issued a walk, which hasn't happened in an I-Cubs game since July 2, 2023 in game two of a doubleheader at Omaha...Iowa won the match up 6-2 in 7.0 innings.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ZACH!: Right-handed pitcher Zach Pop celebrates his 29th birthday today...he shares this date of birth with Major League All-Stars Jason Bay and Ian Desmond ...he also shares a birthday with rapper Yung Joc and Pennywise bassist Randy Bradbury.

FIVE GUY: Infielder Hayden Cantrelle hit his fourth home run of the season Thursday night and first since his grand slam on Aug. 30 at Las Vegas...in his last 15 games, Cantrelle is batting .286 (18-for-63) with four extra base hits and 11 RBI...Hayden also stole his 30th base Thursday night between Double-A Knoxville and Iowa which ranks tied for fourth among Cubs' farmhands.

STRUMPF POWER: Iowa Cubs infielder Chase Strumpf hit his 13th home run of the season last and his 39th as an I-Cub...Chase has homered in back-to-back games for the third time this season following April 16-17 and May 15-16...he is the first Iowa Cub to homer in back-to-back games since Ben Cowles on July 19-20.

EXTRA EXTRA: Catcher Carlos Pérez hit this 32nd double of the season Tuesday night and is one of three minor leaguers this season to have at least 30 doubles and 25 home runs...he is the first I-Cub to reach 30 doubles since Yonathon Perlaza hit 40 in 2023.

BLINK AND YOU'LL MISS IT: Last night's game time was just one hour and 59 minutes...marked the second under two hour, 9.0 inning game this season for the I-Cubs with the first coming on June 15 vs. Louisville (1:55)...Iowa has played five other games until two hours this season but they were all 7.0 innings.







International League Stories from September 20, 2025

