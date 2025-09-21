Rutschman Homers In Front Of Sellout Crowd

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (32-41 | 62-84) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (42-32 | 89-60), 9-6, on Saturday night at Harbor Park. Harbor Park was sold out with 11,940 fans attending the game in what was the final night game of the season.

Jacksonville scored the first three runs of the game to get ahead early through the top of the fourth. Norfolk tied the game up in the bottom-half with three runs themselves, starting with an RBI single by Jordyn Adams and two bases-loaded walks.

A run would score in three straight half-innings from there. Norfolk took the lead in the fifth with a run, but Jacksonville tied it up again with a run in the top of the sixth. Norfolk retook the lead when Adley Rutschman hit the go-ahead solo home run.

The lead would change yet again in the eighth, when Jacksonville knocked a go-ahead two-run homer by Nathan Martorella. Joe Mack knocked a two-run double for them to highlight a three-run ninth inning. Adams hit a solo home run for Norfolk in the bottom of the ninth, but could not complete the comeback in a 9-6 loss.

The season finale is tomorrow with first pitch at 1:05 pm. Neither team has announced a probable starter.







International League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.