Chasers Take Season Series over Clippers with 8-7 Win

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers defeated the Columbus Clippers 8-7 on Saturday night, to claim the season series for the fourth straight year..

In the top of the 1st inning, MJ Melendez led off with a single and stole second on the following pitch to complete a 20/20/20 season, the 5th player to do so in Triple-A Omaha franchise history. Nick Loftin singled to move Melendez to third before he scored on a Dairon Blanco RBI single. Luca Tresh followed with a 3-run home run, putting the Chasers ahead 4-0.

Right-hander Shane Panzini started Omaha's game with a scoreless 1st; however, the Clippers shrunk the deficit to 4-2 in the 2nd with a 2-run double. Panzini pitched a 1-2-3 3rd inning, but in the bottom of the 4th a solo home run brought the Clippers within a run for a 4-3 score.

After Panzini faced 1 over the minimum in a scoreless 5th inning, Ryan Hendrix relieved him in the 6th. After a scoreless bottom of the 6th from Hendrix, Omaha extended its lead to 7-3 in the top of the 7th. Harold Castro doubled in Isan Diaz, then an infield single from Bobby Dalbec scored Loftin, with Castro crossing on a Columbus throwing error.

Omaha continued to add to its lead in the 8th, as an RBI double from Nick Pratto scored Peyton Wilson to put the score at 8-3, further in favor of the Storm Chasers.

Jonathan Heasley replaced Hendrix in the 8th, though a 2-run home run and RBI triple brought the Clippers within 2 runs. Nick Robertson replaced Heasley with two outs in the 8th and an RBI single made the score 8-7, still in favor of Omaha.

Robertson pitched a 1-2-3 9th inning to secure his 1st save with Omaha and the 8-7 Storm Chasers win.

Omaha will look to force a series split in its final game of the season tomorrow, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Spencer Turnbull is scheduled to pitch.







