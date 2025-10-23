Cosmic Takeover Tour Touching Down at Werner Park on May 9, 2026
Published on October 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - After the initial announcement that Papillion will be glowing cosmic in 2026, Cosmic Baseball is excited to announce the game date for Werner Park is Saturday, May 9. Fans are able to enter the Cosmic Ticket Lottery for a chance to purchase 2026 tickets.
As seen on The Today Show, ABC News, Sports Illustrated, MLB Network, and many more, Cosmic Baseball is flipping America's favorite pastime on its head with an electrifying, glow-in-the-dark twist. Fans can watch two professional Cosmic teams: The Cosmic Chili Peppers and The Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle. The show is part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment make Cosmic Baseball a must-see event. Fans can stay up to date with news regarding the Werner Park tour stop by following @gochilipeppers on Instagram or by visiting https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/.
