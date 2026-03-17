Omaha Storm Chasers Continue Collaboration with Autism Action Partnership in 2026

Published on March 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to continue working with Autism Action Partnership for the 2026 season.

Autism Action Partnership is a long-time partner of the Omaha Storm Chasers, providing sensory kits at Werner Park that can be checked out at Fan Services behind Section 122. The sensory kits are available to help reduce sensory overload for individuals with autism. Behind center field at Werner Park is AAP's Quiet Zone, a space where individuals and families can go to self-regulate and take a break in a safe, quiet environment.

"We're proud to continue our long-term partnership with Omaha Storm Chasers, true leaders in our community,"Autism Action Partnership CEO Justin Dougherty said. "Their commitment to autism inclusion and accessibility - through features like the Quiet Zone and sensory kits - ensures that all fans can experience the joy of baseball and sets an example for venues across our region."

Autism Action Partnership works closely with the Omaha Storm Chasers and other organizations in the community to provide training and consulting opportunities. At Werner Park, these efforts provide families the opportunity to feel welcome by reducing stimuli through the use of sensory kits and the Quiet Zone. One in 31 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and many autistic individuals experience sensory differences - it is estimated that 2.2% of adults in the United States also have autism. Providing opportunities to reduce these stimuli can help create a more enjoyable experience for individuals and families.

"We are committed to engaging and providing a path to a more inclusive world, so being able to provide an outlet at Werner Park for those that live with autism, and their families, is something we are proud to do," Storm Chasers Community Relations Manager Anne Culhane said. "The Omaha Storm Chasers believe that sports is for everyone, and this program helps close that gap. We want to thank AAP for their partnership and guidance throughout these years."

The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to continue working with Autism Action Partnership to provide a welcoming environment for families at Werner Park and to make every outing at the ballpark a memorable experience.

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, March 31 vs. Buffalo, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2026 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.







International League Stories from March 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.