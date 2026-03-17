Indianapolis Indians Launch Circle City Collection, Community Celebrations

Published on March 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - As part of 317 Week and the Indianapolis Indians' commitment to the broader community in its role as Indy's Original Home Team, the organization today revealed their revitalized Circle City Collection and a Community Celebration initiative for the 2026 season at Victory Field.

Worn as an alternate since 2019, the refreshed Circle City Collection features the fan-favorite Circle City wordmark on a white jersey, matching the Indians' primary home uniform color. In addition to adorning the jersey sleeve, the Circle City roundel logo sits on a two-tone navy and sky blue cap to round out the set.

The Circle City Collection joins the Indians primary and Native American Heritage uniforms in the organization's authentic collection, and will be worn as an alternate on Thursday nights throughout the season beginning on Thursday, April 9.

On-field jerseys, caps and Circle City merchandise are available for purchase now at IndyIndians.com/Shop.

"The Circle City Collection is an important point of visual continuity for the Indianapolis Indians, and we are proud to bring this new version to life in conjunction with our primary and Native American Heritage brands," said Adam Pintar, Indianapolis Indians senior director of brand, marketing and communications. "We are excited to not only see the Circle City brand on-field at the Vic this summer, but also worn by our fans out in the community."

To further celebrate the Indianapolis community, the Indians will host six Community Celebrations at Victory Field throughout the summer. Community Celebration elements will include to-be-announced player appearances, front office volunteer opportunities and ballpark activations in conjunction with community partners on the below nights:

Tuesday, April 21 - Youth Sports Community Celebration with Indy RBI presented by Williams Comfort Air, Mr. Plumber and Toyota

Wednesday, May 27 - Mental Health Awareness Community Celebration with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

Tuesday, June 23 - All Abilities Community Celebration with Indy Thunder Beep Ball, Children's TherAPlay and Hollis Adams

Tuesday, July 21 - Literacy and Learning Community Celebration with Teachers Treasures presented by Indianapolis Public Library Foundation

Tuesday, Sept. 8 - Girls and Women in Sports Community Celebration with Girls Inc.

Additional community nights at Victory Field include First Responders Night presented by Hoosier Lottery and Ironworkers Local 22 (Friday, April 24), Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Hoosier Lottery (Saturday, May 9), Pride Night presented by Citizens Energy Group (Thursday, June 11), Little League Day presented by Williams Comfort Air, Mr. Plumber and Toyota (Sunday, June 14), Irish Heritage Night presented by Aer Lingus (Tuesday, July 7) and Faith and Fellowship Night (Friday, Aug. 7), German Heritage Night (Thursday, Sept. 10).

The Indians open Victory Field's 30th anniversary season on Friday, March 27 at 6:35 PM vs. the St. Paul Saints, Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Single-game tickets for all 75 home games are now on sale. Full season, half season and mini plans are available for purchase, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.







International League Stories from March 17, 2026

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