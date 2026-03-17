Clippers Announce Broadcast Partnership with RESN

Published on March 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







(COLUMBUS, OH) -- The Columbus Clippers and the Rock Sports Entertainment Network (RESN) are excited to announce a new regional broadcast partnership that will give fans across Ohio the opportunity to watch Clippers home games during the 2026 season. 72 games will be aired (69 live) from Huntington Park, home of the top minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Columbus Clippers to the Rock Entertainment Sports Network family for the 2026 season," said Mike Conley, Executive Vice-President, CIO, and President of RESN. "By distributing Clippers home games, we are furthering our commitment to providing fans across Ohio with unparalleled, free access to the professional teams they love. Huntington Park is a cornerstone of the Columbus sports community, and we look forward to bringing the excitement of Clippers baseball - from the first pitch of the March 31st home opener to every 'Dime-A-Dog' night-directly into the homes of our viewers statewide."

"The Columbus Clippers are incredibly excited to partner with Rock Entertainment Sports Network as a regional broadcast partner for the 2026 season," added Clippers President and GM Tyler Parsons. "This continues our mission of making Clippers games accessible to as many fans as possible and will be a tremendous introduction for prospective fans to see all the great Clippers traditions. And as the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, this will allow even more fans to see the incredible talent that is at the doorstep of the big league club."

Huntington Park has seen many of baseball's best young prospects pass through since first opening the gates in 2009, including Jose Ramirez, Corey Kluber, Steven Kwan, and Shane Bieber. The recently announced 2026 promo schedule highlights many of the reasons Columbus has ranked in the top five nationally in attendance every year since moving to downtown's Arena District. The world-famous Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night is just one reason fans pack Huntington Park every summer.

The "Voice of the Clippers", Ryan Mitchell, will call Clippers games on RESN. Mitchell is entering his 17th season with the Clippers broadcast team in 2026, his 24th season in professional baseball. Joining Mitchell in the booth for is Bob McElligott, known to Ohio sports fans as the long-time radio play-by-play voice of the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mitchell said, "This is a very exciting time for us and fans of both the Clippers and the Cleveland Guardians, who will be able to see the future of the Guardians organization across the state of Ohio. We are elated to work with Rock Entertainment Sports Network and Gray Media to broadcast the Clippers home schedule for 2026, and hopefully this is just the beginning of bringing even more access to Clippers fans. We have a top tier broadcast, featuring what should be an excellent Triple-A team and the best ballpark in the minor leagues and I'm thrilled to bring that to our fans."

In central Ohio, RESN can be found over the air on channel 17.1 or on Spectrum channel 985. RESN will also bring Clippers games to baseball fans in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Lima.







International League Stories from March 17, 2026

Clippers Announce Broadcast Partnership with RESN - Columbus Clippers

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