Red Wings Celebrate 100th Season of the Knot Hole Kids Club

Published on March 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







ROCHESTER, NY - A tradition that has helped define summer in Rochester for nearly a century will reach a remarkable milestone in 2026, as the Rochester Red Wings celebrate the 100TH SEASON of the historic KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB. This program has introduced generations of young fans to the magic of Red Wings baseball since its founding in 1927.

Presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the Knot Hole Kids Club has long been woven into the fabric of the franchise and the community it serves. From the grandstands of Silver Stadium to the modern-day ESL Ballpark, the program has provided an affordable gateway for children ages 4 to 12 to experience Red Wings baseball and build lasting connections with the club.

For many Rochesterians, their lifelong love of the Red Wings began with a Knot Hole membership card and a summer afternoon at the ballpark. In earlier decades, when entertainment options were limited and family budgets were often stretched, the program offered a meaningful opportunity for children to feel part of something special. Longtime fan CARL DESENS, who joined the Knot Hole Gang during the Great Depression, later reflected that attending games was "a big, big deal," recalling the sense of community and belonging he found at the ballpark.

Over time, the program's strength has been sustained by dedicated ambassadors who believed deeply in its mission. Following the era of early Knot Hole members like Desens, Red Wings Hall of Famer JAY STALKER became the driving force behind the club's continued growth and impact. For decades, Stalker served as its tireless champion, personally distributing membership cards, promoting the program throughout the community, and ensuring that thousands of children each year could share in the experience of Red Wings baseball. His passion for both the game and the community helped shape the Knot Hole Kids Club into one of the most respected youth fan programs in Minor League Baseball.

Building on that foundation, current Red Wings Ticket Office Manager and Business Coordinator DAVE WELKER, Stalker's nephew, later assumed responsibility for overseeing the program, continuing its legacy while guiding it into the next generation. A former Knot Hole member himself, Welker has long understood the excitement and anticipation young fans feel on their way to the ballpark, and has worked to preserve that sense of belonging for today's families.

To honor the centennial season, every Sunday home game during the 2026 campaign will be designated as a Knot Hole Kids Club game, celebrating the enduring bond between the Red Wings and the young fans who have helped shape the franchise's identity.

"For 100 seasons, the Knot Hole Kids Club has fostered the love of Red Wings baseball for young fans," said NAOMI SILVER, President, CEO, and COO of the Rochester Red Wings. "It is a tradition rooted in accessibility, community, and the simple joy of a child's first day at the ballpark. We are proud to celebrate the generations who have grown up with this program and grateful to those who have carried it forward with such dedication."

"As a youngster, one of my favorite days of the school year was when our teacher passed out our Knot Hole card applications. My friends and I shared many great memories of attending games as Knot Holers. Seeing this program reach 100 years really shows how special Red Wings Baseball is to this community, and we can't wait to celebrate this amazing tradition all summer long at ESL Ballpark," said DAN MASON, General Manager for the Red Wings.

A $30 membership for the 2026 season includes three undated tickets valid for Sunday home games, along with a members-only clear drawstring backpack, cap, membership card, lanyard, and commemorative bumper sticker. Families of members can receive $2 off Sunday tickets, while members also enjoy a 10 percent discount in the Team Store on Sundays, ensuring the experience remains both meaningful and accessible.

Members who proudly wear their membership card and lanyard to Sunday games will also have the opportunity to be selected for exclusive VIP experiences, including throwing out a ceremonial first pitch, serving as a guest public address announcer for one half inning, receiving $20 in Diamond Dollars redeemable at concessions or the Team Store, and participating in a variety of on-field promotions.

As the Red Wings mark this historic anniversary, the organization reflects on a century of scorecards and sunshine, friendships formed in the grandstands, and the anticipation that comes with walking toward the ballpark gates. In Rochester, the Knot Hole Kids Club has never been just a promotion; it has been a rite of passage, a gathering place, and a lasting symbol of community pride.

Additional information on Knot Hole Kids Club memberships and the Red Wings' 2026 promotional schedule can be found at RedWingsBaseball.com or by contacting the ESL Ballpark Box Office.







International League Stories from March 17, 2026

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