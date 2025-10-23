A World Series Ring, No Matter What. Congrats Buddy Kennedy

Congratulations Buddy Kennedy on your World Series ring!

The Bisons infielder who played 27 games with the Herd is guaranteed some new hardware for his hand, no matter which team takes home the World Series title this year... because he played for both squads this season.

Kennedy, who actually opened the 2025 season in the Phillies organization, played seven games for the Dodgers and two with the Blue Jays just this past August. As is such, it puts the Millville, NJ-native in a unique spot when it comes to a rooting interest in this year's Fall Classic... as he showed on his Instagram page with a 'Go Team' caption!

Kennedy started his season with 61 games for Lehigh Valley and hit .281 with eight home runs and 41 RBI. He then elected free agency and joined the Blue Jays organization on July 9, debuting with the Herd a night later. During his first stint with the Herd, he was part of a 5-4-3-2 triple play, making the throw from first base to the plate for the final out.

Kennedy was promoted to the Blue Jays in August, appearing in two games for Toronto, with a double and a walk in six plate appearances. After being designated for assignment by Toronto, he was claimed by the Dodgers on August 15 and made his LA debut two days later. In all, Kennedy played seven games in Dodger-blue, with a hit and an RBI in 17 at-bats. He then elected free agency again, signing back with the Blue Jays on September 1 and finishing his season in Buffalo.

Overall, Kennedy hit .275 with nine RBI in 27 total games with the Herd.

In a World Series that will feature many former Bisons on the Blue Jays roster as well as Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Roberts and former Bisons slugger Teoscar Hernandez in the other dugout, there's only one former member of the Herd that will win no matter what... Congrats, Buddy!







