Candaele and Bisons Coaching Staff Have Major Imprint on Blue Jays Postseason Run

Published on October 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







TORONTO - The main goal of the Minor League affiliates is to help develop talent that can contribute to their parent club, in the hopes of helping hoist the Commissioner's Trophy at the end of the World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays are four wins away from winning the 2025 World Series and the Buffalo Bisons coaching and support staff have played a major part in Toronto's success.

Sixteen of the 26 players on the Blue Jays American League Divisional Series roster, and 15 of the 26 in the American League Championship Series spent time with the Herd this past season. That includes outfielder George Springer and right-hander Shane Bieber who each appeared on Major League injury rehab assignments.

Another is Nathan Lukes, the Bisons 2022 Stan Barron Most Valuable Player, who has played in parts of the last four seasons with Buffalo. This year the 31-year-old played in a pair of games on rehab assignment. However, the impact Casey Candaele and the rest of the coaching staff have had on his career is not forgotten.

Lukes enjoyed playing for Candaele, adding that:

As long as you work hard, as long as you play hard, you're going to be fine. He's the dad, he wants the best for all of us and he's been in our shoes, so he knows what it takes and how to get here, so I mean he's one of those minds that like if you get the chance to talk to him, he's a good one to talk to.

The outfielder is batting .333 (13-39) in 11 games this Postseason. He has been one of several former Bisons to have a major impact on the playoff run.

The Blue Jays relief corps is full of former Bisons, including Mason Fluharty. The lefty broke camp with Buffalo and was scheduled to start the season in Triple-A. However, three days into the Blue Jays season the lefty had his contract selected by the Blue Jays and pitched in 55 games for Toronto this season.

The former fifth round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft credits Bisons pitching coach Drew Hayes with so much of his success. But, that success extends to off the field. A baseball season can be a grind. Fluharty said that Hayes has, 'helped me in my development from Double-A on and is one of the best human beings in my life to help me with my mentals, with physical, anything we have to talk about kind of goes through Drew.' The two have been together for the last three seasons between New Hampshire and Buffalo.

Fluharty continued that, 'he's one of the best coaches; he tells me how it is,' and when, 'I suck, I suck and when it's good, it's good and he's not afraid to tell me anything and having him in my life is a blessing and yeah, I couldn't thank him enough for everything he's done for my career.' That relationship helped the left-hander lead the Bisons with 56 pitching appearances in the 2024 season, his first in the International League.

Braydon Fisher's path to the Blue Jays bullpen is a little different. The big righty was acquired during the 2024 season from the Los Angeles in a trade that saw Cavan Biggio land with the Dodgers.

However, it is not lost on Fisher the impact that Candaele, Hayes, and the rest of the Bisons coaching staff has had on his development. He said that:

We take for granted those guys just because they are in Triple-A, but they really do have a big impact on the game because, you know, they obviously help you get to where you're at. Even just getting you to a [Major League] debut, so they've meant the world, they're doing a great job and I'm excited to see 'em after this.

Fisher made his Major League debut on May 11 in Seattle against the Mariners and pitched in 52 games for Toronto this season.

Joey Loperfido spent the majority of the 2025 season with the Bisons but was added to the Blue Jays ALCS roster to replace Anthony Santander due to injury. The outfielder understands how important Casey has been to his growth, saying that 'I think it's evident with every player that's come up from Buffalo and been ready to contribute and has contributed for this team up here. He ran that team like a Major League ballclub, and I know he's had the respect of every player he's coached.' That respect has made Casey one of the most beloved members of the Blue Jays organization from players to staff.

Loperfido also believes that Candaele is, 'everything that is right with the game of baseball and exactly, you know, the type of person that you want to be there for players whether they're, you know, just getting to Triple-A or have kind of been around Triple-A or the big leagues before. He continued that, 'to me he is everything that is right with the game, I love playing for Casey and I'm happy he's here to watch this and be here with us.'







International League Stories from October 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.