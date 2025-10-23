National Buffalo Wing Festival at Sahlen Field Moves to New Weekend in 2026

Buffalo, NY: For the first time in its 24-year history, the National Buffalo Wing Festival will not take place on Labor Day weekend. Instead, the 2026 festival is set for the weekend before Labor Day weekend, Saturday, August 29 & Sunday, August 30 at Sahlen Field, due to a scheduling conflict with the Buffalo Bisons' baseball season.

The shift comes on the heels of a highly successful 2025 festival, which saw the event return to its original home at Sahlen Field in Downtown Buffalo. More than 27,000 attendees - both locals and visitors - flocked to the ballpark to celebrate Buffalo's iconic dish.

Festival founder Drew Cerza believes the new dates will be a welcome change:

"The new dates should have a positive effect on the festival. Over the years, so many people have told me they couldn't attend because of annual family plans over Labor Day weekend. This change opens the door for even more wing fans to join us."

The new weekend falls just one week after the close of the Erie County Fair and avoids any major local event conflicts. Restaurants and sponsors have expressed strong support for the date change, noting that staffing challenges during the holiday weekend have long been a hurdle.

Anthony Sprague, General Manager of the Buffalo Bisons, echoed the excitement:

"Wingfest is a perfect fit for Sahlen Field and our family-friendly environment. Last year's event was a tremendous success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come."

As always, the National Buffalo Wing Festival will continue its tradition of giving back. Since its founding in 2002, the event has donated over $525,000 to local charities.

General admission and VIP tickets for the 2026 festival will go on sale in November.

For more information, visit www.buffalowing.com.







