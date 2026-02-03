Omaha Storm Chasers Reveal 2026 Promotional Schedule

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have unveiled the promotional schedule for the 2026 season, with the home opener at Werner Park set for Tuesday, March 31 at 6:35 p.m. against the Buffalo Bisons.

The 75-game home schedule is packed with exciting daily promotions, giveaways, specialty jerseys, and themed nights designed to enhance the fan experience. A full promotional calendar and game schedule can be found here. Single-game tickets will be on sale TOMORROW, February 4, and can be purchased by visiting omahastormchasers.com or by calling the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100.

GIVEAWAYS

There are eight giveaways planned for the 2026 season:

Tuesday, March 31 - 2026 Magnet Schedule presented by Great Plains Communication

Saturday, May 30 - Runza Hockey Jersey presented by Runza

Friday, June 26 - Pink out the Park Storm Chasers T-Shirt

Friday, July 17 - Storm Chasers Ice Cream Jersey presented by Bluejay's Ice Cream & Candy

Saturday, July 18 - Jac Caglianone Bobblehead presented by IAMS Wealth Management

Saturday, August 1 - Storm Chasers Hawaiian Shirt presented by The Papillion Taco Guy

Saturday, August 22 - Noah Cameron Bobblehead presented by Fairfield Inn & Suites of Papillion

Friday, September 18 - LED Storm Chasers Fan

THEME NIGHTS

There are 29 fun theme nights planned for the 2026 season. For full details, check out the promotions calendar on the website:

Sunday, April 5 - Easter Egg Hunt (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, April 15 - All About Kids Day: Jackie Robinson Day (11:05 a.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 1 - Star Wars Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 2 - Derby Day (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 3 - Halfway to Halloween (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Tuesday, May 12 - Nothing but Baseball Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, May 14: Take Meowt to the Ballgame (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, May 15 - Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 16 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Cobalt Credit Union (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, May 30 - Runza®s Night presented by Runza (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, June 10 - Career Day (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, June 13 - Popstar Night: Stormy's Version (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 14 - All-Abilities Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, June 24 - Senior Health Fair presented by Agemark Senior Living (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 26 - Cancer Awareness Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, June 27 - Kids' Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 28 - Stormy's Birthday (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 3 - Salute to America (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, July 4 - Happy Birthday America (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, July 5 - American Family Day (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 17 - Everything Nebraska Night presented by Valentino's (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, July 31 - Harry Potter Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 1 - Faith and Family Night featuring a Ben Zobrist appearance (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 2 - Youth Outreach Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, August 20 - Strike Out Hunger Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, August 21 - NASCAR Night presented by Kansas Speedway (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, September 4 - First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, September 17 - Pride Night/ Take Meowt to the Ballgame (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, September 18 - Fan Appreciation Night presented by Bellevue University (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

SPECIALTY JERSEYS

The Storm Chasers will wear theme jerseys 14 times this season, with five specialty jerseys available for auction following their use:

Friday, May 1 - Star Wars (Star Wars Night) Available for Auction

Saturday, May 16 - Patriotic (Military Appreciation Night)

Saturday, May 30 - Runza (Runza Night) Available for Auction

Sunday, June 14 - Community (All-Abilities Night)

Friday, June 26 - Pink (Cancer Awareness Night) Available for Auction

Friday, July 3 - Patriotic (Salute to America)

Saturday, July 4 - Patriotic (Happy Birthday America)

Sunday, July 5 - Patriotic (American Family Day)

Friday, July 17 - Corn (Everything Nebraska Night)

Friday, July 31 - Harry Potter (Harry Potter Night) Available for Auction

Sunday, August 2 - Community (Youth Outreach Night)

Thursday, August 20 - Community (Strike Out Hunger Night)

Friday, September 4 - Patriotic (First Responders Night) Available for Auction

Thursday, September 17 - Community (Pride Night)

DAILY PROMOTIONS

Daily promotions return for the 2026 season:

TUESDAY: Canned Food Days - Bring three cans of non-perishable food items and receive one Leonard Management McDonald's berm ticket (excludes Opening Day).

WEDNESDAY: Bark in the Park presented by Merck Animal Health - Bring your dog with you to the park and sit in the berm or Section 101 every Wednesday night game.

THURSDAY: $3 Thursday presented by Pinnacle Bank - Get select tickets, hot dogs, Lay's chips, ice cream cones, 16oz Pepsi products, Busch Light cans, and select tickets for just $3 each, while supplies last.

FRIDAY: Fireworks Friday - Every Friday from May 1 through September 4, stick around after the game for a fireworks show!

SATURDAY: Bands & Brews presented by J&M Displays & Werner Enterprises - On select Saturdays, enjoy pre-game drink specials and live music in the Bud Light Downdraught bar!

SUNDAY: Sunday Funday presented by CHI Health - Fun for the whole family, featuring face painters, airbrush tattoos, wildlife encounters, a balloon artist, or mascots!

SUNDAY: Kids Run the Bases presented by YMCA of Greater Omaha - Kids 12 and under are invited to run the bases after the game.

FIREWORKS NIGHTS

There will be 11 fireworks nights as part of Friday Fireworks, including Independence Day Fireworks presented by FNBO on Friday, July 3.

Friday, May 1 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, May 15 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, May 29 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, June 12 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, June 26 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, July 3 - Freedom Weekend Fireworks presented by FNBO

Saturday, July 4 - Independence Day Fireworks

Friday, July 17 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, July 31 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, August 21 - Friday Fireworks

Friday, September 4 - Friday Fireworks

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION SERIES

Eight theme nights are included in the Community Celebration Series in 2026:

Saturday, May 16 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Cobalt Credit Union (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 14 - All-Abilities Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, June 26 - Cancer Awareness Night (7:05 p.m. first pitch)

Saturday, August 1 - Faith and Family Night (6:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 2 - Youth Outreach Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, August 20 - Strike Out Hunger Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Friday, September 4 - First Responders Night presented by Werner Enterprises (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Thursday, September 17 - Pride Night (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

COMMUNITY NIGHTS

There will be 6 Community Nights presented by Leonard Management McDonald's:

Sunday, May 17 - Bellevue Community Night (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, May 31 - Lincoln Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 14 - Elkhorn, Gretna, & Millard Community Night (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, June 28 - Fremont, Blair & Bennington Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 2 - La Vista & Ralston Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, August 23 - River City Community Night (5:05 p.m. first pitch)

SENIOR BINGO

Fans aged 55 and wiser can join the Silver Chasers Club presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska for the 2026 season. Membership includes one ticket to each regular season Wednesday game, an exclusive Silver Chasers T-shirt, a subscription to the Silver Chasers email newsletter and an invitation to the end-of-season picnic. Four Wednesday games will also feature pregame Senior Bingo presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska:

Wednesday, May 27 (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, July 29 (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, August 19 (6:35 p.m. first pitch)

Wednesday, September 2 (12:05 p.m. first pitch)

CATCH ON THE FIELD

There will be four postgame Catch on the Field days:

Saturday, April 18 (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, May 17 (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, July 5 (2:05 p.m. first pitch)

Sunday, September 20 (1:05 p.m. first pitch)

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, March 31 vs. Buffalo, welcoming fans to Werner Park at 6:35 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2026 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets will be on sale TOMORROW.







