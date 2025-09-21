Chasers Walked off by Clippers

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 7-4 in 10 innings to the Columbus Clippers Friday night, falling on a walk-off home run.

The Clippers were first onto the board, taking a 2-0 advantage between the 1st and 2nd innings with an RBI single and RBI double off Omaha starter Ryan Ramsey.

The right-hander worked scoreless 3rd and 4th innings; however, the Clippers extended their lead to 3-0 in the 5th to chase Ramsey from the game. With two outs in the 5th, Stephen Nogosek took the mound and retired the first batter he faced to close the frame.

In the top of the 6th, Nick Pratto connected on a solo home run to put the Storm Chasers on the board, snapping a stretch of 15 straight Omaha hitters retired dating back to the 1st inning. Harold Castro hit a 2-run double to score both MJ Melendez and Nick Loftin, tying the game. Omaha took a 4-3 lead as Castro scored on an errant pickoff attempt.

Nogosek worked a scoreless bottom of the 6th and Eric Cerantola followed with a 1-2-3 7th to extend his scoreless streak to 11.1 innings pitched. Geoff Hartlieb relieved Cerantola in the 8th, facing the minimum for an additional scoreless inning.

Joey Krehbiel replaced Cerantola in the 9th, but Columbus evened the score at 4-4 with a 2-out RBI double to send the game into extra innings. A 3-run home run from Clippers DH Will Wilson in the bottom of the 10th secured the 7-4 Columbus win over Omaha.

Omaha will look to bounce back tomorrow against the Clippers, with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. CT. Right-hander Shane Panzini is scheduled to pitch.







