Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 20 at Worcester

Published on September 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (32-41, 59-86) vs. Worcester Red Sox (33-40, 74-73)

Saturday - 4:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Chase Solesky (6-5, 5.21) vs. RHP José De León (0-9, 7.23)

WALK-OFF WIN(G)ERS: The Rochester Red Wings looked to make it two-straight wins Friday night in Worcester, defeating the WooSox 8-7 in a back-and-forth battle that went into extra innings...3B TREY LIPSCOMB provided the power for the Wings offense, launching a two-run home run in the fourth inning while later adding a single...LF DARREN BAKER and RF PHILLIP GLASSER each collected run-scoring singles in the top of the ninth inning. DH JUAN YEPEZ plated the game-winning RBI with a sacrifice fly in the tenth frame...Rochester looks to make it three consecutive victories tonight, sending RHP CHASE SOLESKY to the mound against WooSox RHP José De León...

The win marked the Red Wings first extra-inning victory in a nine-inning game at Polar Park since 5/15/2022.

LIP SERVICE: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB led the Red Wings offense with a pair of hits and RBI last night, going 2-for-4 with his 11th homer of the season, while adding a pair of runs scored...across 21 games on Fridays, the Maryland native holds a .338 batting average (27-for-80) with two home runs, five doubles, and 15 RBI...

11 homers mark Lipscomb's career-high with a single team.

SHADES OF GRAY-TNESS: RHP JOSIAH GRAY took the mound to start last night for his third appearance on Rehab Assignment, and first with Rochester...the 2023 National League All-Star turned in 2.2 hitless innings, while striking out a pair and walking three...this marked Gray's third appearance with Rochester over the last two seasons, all on rehab, and first since 6/30/2024 against Indianapolis...

Gray is the 44th pitcher, and 71st player overall to suit up for the Red Wings this season.

HOMER HAPPY: 3B TREY LIPSCOMB'S two-run shot in the fourth inning last night marked the Red Wings 28th against Worcester pitching this year...one additional home run across their final two games of the series would give Rochester their most against a single opponent in a season since Syracuse (30) and Worcester (35) in 2021...16 of those homers have come at Innovative Field, tied for the second-most against a single opponent at home since at least 2004.

GLASS ACT: RF PHILLIP GLASSER pushed his hitting streak to seven consecutive games with a two-RBI single in the top of the ninth last night...in 10 games since making his Triple-A debut on 9/9 against Buffalo, the Canton, Ohio native ranks third in the International League with a .410 (16-for-39) batting average, ranks second with 16 total hits, while collecting one each of a homer, triple, and a double...he leads all full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers in 2025 in batting average (.303, 141-for-466), OBP (.386) and total hits (141), and also ranks inside the top five in OPS (2nd, .792), walks (3rd, 56), stolen bases (T-3rd, 32), runs scored (4th, 70), SLG (5th, .406), and total bases (5th, 189)...

141 hits are the most by a Nationals Minor Leaguer since Andrew Stevenson (152) and Jake Alu (150) in 2022.

HIP HIP, JOSÉ: 2B JOSÉ TENA turned in his second-straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-5 with a pair of singles and his 20th stolen base of the season...over his last 41 games with the Red Wings since 7/1, the Dominican Republic native is hitting .310 (52-for-168) with five homers, 13 doubles, 23 RBI, an .862 OPS and 18 stolen bases...

Tena is the fifth Red Wing this season with at least 20 stolen bases, the most by any Red Wings team in franchise history.

THE WHITE LOUTOS: RHP RYAN LOUTOS held the WooSox offense off the board in the 10th inning to preserve the victory, his fourth with Rochester this season...the right-hander has not allowed an earned run in eight of his last nine appearances since 8/29 at Jacksonville, logging a 2.25 ERA (2 ER/8.0 IP) over that stretch.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...1952: On this day 73 years ago, the Red Wings wrapped up a 5-3 win over the Montreal Royals in game one of the Governor's Cup finals...Rochester went on to win the series in six games for their first title since 1939, and advance to the Junior World Series, which they won in seven games over the Kansas City Blues...Red Wings Hall of Famer DON RICHMOND led the International League that season with 190 hits and 40 doubles.







