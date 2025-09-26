Red Wings Release 2026 Schedule

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2026 Regular-Season schedule, featuring 150 games set to begin on March 27 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Red Wings will celebrate their home opener on March 31 at Innovative Field against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. This will mark the Red Wings' 136th season as a member of the International League.

The Red Wings' Home Opener against the New York Yankees' top affiliate on Tuesday, March 31, is tied for the earliest home start in team history (first: March 31, 2023). The 2026 season will conclude on Sunday, September 20, with a road game against the Buffalo Bisons (Blue Jays).

The Red Wings are set to play 24 six-game series (Tuesday-Sunday), with two three-game series mixed in; one to open the season (March 27-29), and one immediately after the All-Star break (July 17-19).

For the first time since 1967, and third time since 1928, the Red Wings will open up their season in Jacksonville (Marlins), playing a short three-game set from March 27-29. The Jumbo Shrimp will then make their way north to Innovative Field for a quick three-game set following the All-Star break (July 17-19).

Rochester will then travel to Innovative Field to open their 2026 home campaign against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Yankees). This is the first time the Red Wings have welcomed the RailRiders to Rochester for their Home Opener since 2021. The two teams are set to play a six-game set in the Flower City from March 31-April 5, and again from September 7-13. Rochester will also travel to Moosic, Pennsylvania, for two six-game sets, for a total of 24 meetings in 2026.

The Red Wings will travel west on NY-90 to play a six-game set at Sahlen Field against the Buffalo Bisons only twice in 2026, July 21-26 and September 15-20. The two teams will also square off twice at Innovative Field, the first from April 14-19, and the second from August 25-30. The Thruway rivals will meet a total of 24 times in 2026.

Rochester will be taking on one different opponent whom they did not square off against in 2025. The Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals) will host Rochester to play a six-game set on August 18-23, and it will be the first time the Red Wings have played in Omaha since 1990.

The Worcester Red Sox (Red Sox) will travel to Innovative Field when the Red Wings face off against the Red Sox top affiliate from April 28-May 3. The two teams will meet for a total of 24 times in 2026, with each playing two six-game series in their home ballpark. The Red Sox return to Innovative Field June 9-14.

The New York Mets' top affiliate will battle the Red Wings 24 times during the 2026 season. Rochester will take the quick trip down the Thruway on May 5-10, and again from September 1-6. Syracuse will make the trip to the Flower City on Memorial Day, May 25 through May 31, and will return in July from the 28 to August 2.

The Charlotte Knights (White Sox) will make their first appearance at Innovative Field since 2019, August 11-16. The two teams will each host a six-game home-and-home series, with the Red Wings shipping it south of the Mason-Dixon Line to Truist Field from June 23-28.

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Rochester Red Wings will take on each other 24 times during 2026, with each hosting the other twice. Rochester will make their first trip to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA, from April 7-12, and then again from June 2-7. The IronPigs will return to Innovative Field for the first time in 2026 from May 12-17, and then again from June 30-July 5. This will be the fourth consecutive year the Red Wings will be home for the Fourth of July.

The Triple-A All-Star break will again coincide with the Major League All-Star break, spanning from July 13-16.

Important Dates

Opening Day at Innovative Field - March 31 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

Easter Sunday - April 5 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

Memorial Day - May 25 vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

Father's Day - June 21 vs. Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers)

Independence Day - July 4 vs. Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies)

All-Star Break - July 13-16

Labor Day - September 7 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

Last Home Game - September 13 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees)

Game times and promotions will be announced at a later date.

