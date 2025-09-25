Alderman, Snelling Named Marlins' Player & Pitcher of the Year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Kemp Alderman and left-handed pitcher Robby Snelling have earned the Miami Marlins' Minor League Player & Pitcher of the Year awards, respectively, the Marlins announced Thursday. Outfielder Jakob Marsee was named the Jacksonville Team MVP, with current Jumbo Shrimp left-hander Thomas White being named the MVP for Double-A Pensacola.

Alderman played in 110 games with Pensacola prior to his promotion to Jacksonville. The Decatur, Miss., native has batted .285/.338/.482/.820 in 130 games between the two levels, socking 20 doubles, five triples and 22 home runs to go along with 70 RBIs, 39 walks and 69 runs scored. In 20 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Alderman hit .303/.341/.671/1.012 with seven doubles, seven homers, 17 RBIs, five walks and 13 runs scored. He hit the go-ahead home run on Wednesday in Jacksonville's 6-4 win in Game 2 of the International League Championship Series.

Snelling also began the season with Pensacola, totaling a 3-5 record and 3.61 ERA in 14 starts. The Reno Nev., native was electric upon his promotion to Jacksonville. Snelling made 11 starts with the Jumbo Shrimp, going 6-2 with a 1.27 ERA. Over 63.2 innings, he ceded only 46 hits and 17 walks against 81 strikeouts.

A 21-year-old southpaw, Snelling compiled three double-digit strikeout games out of those 11 starts with Jacksonville. He did not yield more than two runs in any outing in the regular season. In game one of a doubleheader on September 3 at Charlotte, Snelling fanned 13 batters, the most for a Jumbo Shrimp pitcher since 2019, in the club's first complete-game effort since Devin Smeltzer's no-hitter on September 1, 2023 in game two of a twin bill against Charlotte.

In 98 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, Marsee slashed .246/.379/.438/.817 with 14 doubles, five triples, 14 home runs, 37 RBIs, 68 walks, 85 runs scored and 47 stolen bases. At the time of his promotion to the major leagues, Marsee was leading the International League in both walks and steals. The Allen Park, Mich., native has hit .311/.376/.510/.886 in the major leagues with the Marlins, collecting 18 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 32 RBIs, 20 walks, 28 runs and 13 stolen bases. He was named the National League Rookie of the Month for August.

A 20-year-old from Rowley, Mass., White began the season in High-A Beloit, earning a promotion to Pensacola after nine starts and a 2.83 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 35.0 innings with the Sky Carp. In 10 starts for the Blue Wahoos, White was 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA, yielding 30 hits and 24 walks in 45.1 innings while tallying 75 strikeouts. He was promoted to Jacksonville on September 2 and made two starts in the regular year for the Jumbo Shrimp, fanned 17 batters in 9.1 innings.

