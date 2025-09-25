WooSox Fans Do It Again: Fans Cross the 500,000-Ticket Threshold 4th Straight Year

WORCESTER, MA - For the 4th straight year, fans of the Worcester Red Sox have crossed the 500,000-ticket mark, making the WooSox the only one of all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball to reach that milestone each of the past four years.

Ticket sales for "WooSox '25" exceeded 500,000 early this morning, and the club celebrated the moment when gates opened for tonight's 6:05 p.m. game against the Rochester Red Wings.

Three members of the Quinsigamond Community College baseball team received a shower of gifts inside the Gate D Lobby at Polar Park upon arrival at the ballpark. Freshman players Ryan Miley from Northbridge, MA and Jacob Jurado from Auburn, MA; and sophomore Jayden Larson from Worcester were the lucky recipients as the trio represented all WooSox fans for passing the 500,000th ticket plateau. They, along with 12 other members of the QCC baseball team, had their seats upgraded to the Big Blue Bug Batter's Box next to the WooSox dugout for tonight's game at Polar Park.

Polar Park was named the "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" by Ballpark Digest and USA Today. The ballclub and ballpark conclude their fifth season this Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Through their first five seasons, the top affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and their ballpark have received at least 16 honors, distinctions, and accolades.

POLAR PARK

- 2023: Voted "Best Ballpark in Triple-A" on May 11,2023, by a Ballpark Digest poll comprising 87,000 voters;

- 2024: Named Best "Family Amusement" venue on November 7, 2024, in the "2024 Best of Central Massachusetts Community's Choice Awards";

- 2025: Named "Best Venue for an Employee Outing" on January 13, 2025, in the Worcester Business Journal's "2025 Best of Business Awards."

- 2025: Named Best Ballpark in Triple-A by USA Today

THE WORCESTER RED SOX

- 2021: Won Minor League Baseball's top honors among all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball for Community Service (2021);

- 2021: Won Minor League Baseball's top honors among all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball for Latino and Hispanic Outreach (2021);

- 2021: Established record for Minor League Baseball in Corporate Partnerships;

- 2022: Led all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball in Ticket Sales;

- 2022: Established record for Minor League Baseball in Corporate Partnerships 2nd straight year;

- 2023: Led all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball in Ticket Sales;

- 2023: Established record for Minor League Baseball in Corporate Partnerships 3rd straight year;

- 2024: Established record for Minor League Baseball in Corporate Partnerships 4th straight year;

- 2024: Became the only club among all 120 in Minor League Baseball to sell more than 500,000 tickets each of the past three years ('22, '23, and '24).

- 2025: Smiley Ball voted top Mascot in the International League by USA Today

- 2025: Became the only club among all 120 in Minor League Baseball to sell more than 500,000 tickets each of the past four years ('22, '23, '24, and '25) on September 18, 2025.

THE WOOSOX FOUNDATION

- 2025: Won the Worcester Public Library Foundation's Dr. Richard E. Greene Founders Award for philanthropic excellence on September 18, 2025.







