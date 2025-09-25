Jacksonville Evens ILCS with 6-4 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Published on September 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp evened the ILCS with a 6-4 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Wednesday night.

Tied at two, Jacksonville (1-1) took the lead in the bottom of the third and never looked back. With two outs, Kemp Alderman (1) and Matthew Etzel (1) crushed back-to-back homers giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 4-2 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp added to their advantage in the bottom of the fourth. Jared Serna led off with a single and stole second. Three batters later, Victor Mesa Jr. drove in Serna with a base hit, extending the advantage to 5-2.

The RailRiders (1-1) closed the gap in the top of the sixth. With one out, Andre Velazquez singled and Jorbit Vivas (1) clobbered a two-run homer, cutting the deficit to one, 5-4.

Jacksonville padded their lead in the bottom of the eighth. Etzel started the frame with a double and stole third. Two batters later, Etzel scored on a wild pitch giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-4 lead.

Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre conclude the International League Championship Series in Thursday's deciding game. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from September 25, 2025

Jacksonville Evens ILCS with 6-4 Win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.