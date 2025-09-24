Jacksonville Drops Extra Innings Thriller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

September 23, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite Robby Snelling's eight strike outs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 5-4 in 10 innings to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in game one of the International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark.

Locked in a four to four tie game, Scranton/Wilkes Barre (1-0) started the 10th inning with Andrew Velazquez as a zombie runner at second. In the ensuing at bat, J.C. Escarra whacked an RBI double to score Velazquez, making it 5-4.

The Jumbo Shrimp (0-1) scored first in the third inning as Jack Winkler singled on a ground ball to start the frame. In the next at bat, Victor Mesa Jr. smacked an RBI double scoring Winkler. Two batters later, Joe Mack doubled plating Mesa Jr., giving Jacksonville the early 2-0 lead.

The RailRiders responded in the fourth. With one out, Spencer Jones was hit by a pitch then Jose Rojas singled, putting runners at first and second. One batter later, T.J. Rumfield (1) swatted a three-run home run to take the lead, making it 3-2. In the ensuing at-bat, Jeimer Candelario (1) obliterated a home run extending Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 4-2.

Jacksonville rallied in the ninth inning as Jared Serna and Matthew Etzel opened with a pair of singles to start the frame. In the next plate appearance, Maximo Acosta bunted, advancing Serna and Etzel to second and third. Nathan Martorella followed with an RBI single plating Serna and Etzel tying the game at four.

Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue the International League Championship Series in Wednesday's contest starting at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp against RHP Allan Winans (12-1, 1.63 ERA) for the RailRiders. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.

