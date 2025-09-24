Jacksonville Drops Extra Innings Thriller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Published on September 23, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Despite Robby Snelling's eight strike outs, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell 5-4 in 10 innings to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in game one of the International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark.
Locked in a four to four tie game, Scranton/Wilkes Barre (1-0) started the 10th inning with Andrew Velazquez as a zombie runner at second. In the ensuing at bat, J.C. Escarra whacked an RBI double to score Velazquez, making it 5-4.
The Jumbo Shrimp (0-1) scored first in the third inning as Jack Winkler singled on a ground ball to start the frame. In the next at bat, Victor Mesa Jr. smacked an RBI double scoring Winkler. Two batters later, Joe Mack doubled plating Mesa Jr., giving Jacksonville the early 2-0 lead.
The RailRiders responded in the fourth. With one out, Spencer Jones was hit by a pitch then Jose Rojas singled, putting runners at first and second. One batter later, T.J. Rumfield (1) swatted a three-run home run to take the lead, making it 3-2. In the ensuing at-bat, Jeimer Candelario (1) obliterated a home run extending Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's lead to 4-2.
Jacksonville rallied in the ninth inning as Jared Serna and Matthew Etzel opened with a pair of singles to start the frame. In the next plate appearance, Maximo Acosta bunted, advancing Serna and Etzel to second and third. Nathan Martorella followed with an RBI single plating Serna and Etzel tying the game at four.
Jacksonville and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue the International League Championship Series in Wednesday's contest starting at 7:05 p.m. at VyStar Ballpark. LHP Thomas White (0-0, 3.86 ERA) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp against RHP Allan Winans (12-1, 1.63 ERA) for the RailRiders. Coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).
International League Stories from September 23, 2025
- RailRiders Take Game One in 10 Innings - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jacksonville Drops Extra Innings Thriller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 23, 2025- ILCS Game 1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Cosmic Baseball Returns to Coca-Cola Park in 2026 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Three Red Wings Honored with Washington Nationals 2025 Minor League Awards - Rochester Red Wings
- Hunter Barco, MiLB's No. 82 Prospect, Selected by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Three Red Wings Honored with Washington Nationals 2025 Minor League Awards - Rochester Red Wings
- First Horizon Park to Host Tennessee Baseball Intrasquad Game October 26 - Nashville Sounds
- WooSox Cap Winning Season with 9-8 Victory over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- IronPigs Otto Kemp and Griff McGarry Named 2025 Paul Owens Award Winners - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Drops Extra Innings Thriller to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
- Jacksonville Drops Regular Season Finale against Norfolk
- Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to Saturday Win against Norfolk
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk
- Marlins Send Hill on Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp