RailRiders Take Game One in 10 Innings

Published on September 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 5-4 in 10 innings on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the International League Championship Series at VyStar Ballpark. After the Jumbo Shrimp tied the game in the bottom of the ninth, J.C. Escarra doubled in Andrew Velazquez in the top of the tenth to regain the lead as the RailRiders took a 1-0 series lead.

Jacksonville opened a 2-0 lead against Brendan Beck in the bottom of the third on a pair of run-scoring doubles by Victor Mesa, Jr. and Joe Mack.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the fourth against lefty Robby Snelling, sending all nine hitters to the plate. With two on and two down, T.J. Rumfield's opposite-field home run to left gave the RailRiders a 3-2 advantage. Jeimer Candelario followed with a solo home run 398 feet down the left-field line to extend the lead.

Beck worked 4.2 innings, striking out three and walking two on 76 pitches. The right-hander was lifted with two aboard in the bottom of the fifth. Kervin Castro struck out Mack to end the threat.

Yerry De Los Santos walked a batter in the seventh but bookended the inning with strikeouts and Brent Headrick worked a perfect eighth with a pair of strikeouts as well.

In the bottom of the ninth, former Yankees farmhand Jared Serna and Matthew Etzel singled and moved to scoring position on a sac bunt. With one away, Nathan Martorella singled in both runners to level the game at 4-4. Jacksonville loaded the bases with two away before Jayvien Sandridge struck out Mack to close the inning.

Velazquez pinch ran for the extra-inning runner in the tenth and scored on Escarra's two-base hit to right to give the RailRiders the 5-4 lead. In the bottom of the inning, Ian Hamilton struck out the side with the runner on second to seal the win.

Sandridge (1-0) notched the victory, Zach McCambley (0-1) took the loss and Hamilton earned the save.

Eight of nine batters reached base, paced by two-hit games from Candelario and Braden Shewmake. The seven Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers utilized in Game 1 combined to strike out 13 hitters.

Game 2 of the International League Championship Series is slated for Wednesday night. Right-hander Allan Winans will start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre against Jacksonville and lefty Thomas White. First pitch is set for 7:05 P.M..

International League Championship Series

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads 1-0







International League Stories from September 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.