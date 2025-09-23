Three Red Wings Honored with Washington Nationals 2025 Minor League Awards

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings proudly announce that three standout players have been honored with prestigious 2025 Washington Nationals Minor League Awards. PHILLIP GLASSER has been named Hitter of the Year, RILEY CORNELIO takes home Pitcher of the Year, and ANDREW PINCKNEY has earned the Nationals Way Award.

Phillip Glasser, 25, put together one of the most consistent offensive seasons in the Nationals' system, hitting .302 across 124 games with 143 hits, 19 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 49 RBI, and 60 walks. He posted a .389 on-base percentage, .404 slugging percentage, and a .793 OPS between Harrisburg and Rochester. At Double-A Harrisburg, Glasser batted .293 with 125 hits, 18 doubles, and six home runs in 112 games. After joining Rochester in late August, he caught fire, batting .391 (18-for-46) with a 1.003 OPS in 12 games, including one home run, one triple, one double, and eight RBI. His 143 hits are the most by a Nationals Minor Leaguer since 2022, and his .302 batting average is the highest by a Nationals Minor Leaguer (min. 450 AB) since Cole Freeman in 2022. Glasser also led all Nationals full-season Minor Leaguers in batting average (.302), on-base percentage (.389), and hits (143).

Riley Cornelio, 25, anchored the Nationals' pitching pipeline, posting a 3.28 ERA across three levels of the system. In 27 appearances (26 starts), the right-hander logged 134.1 innings with 135 strikeouts, 55 walks, and a .205 opponent batting average. He began the season with High-A Wilmington, where he compiled a 3.03 ERA across seven starts. Promoted to Harrisburg, Cornelio dominated Double-A competition, recording a 2.31 ERA with 58 strikeouts in 66.1 innings. He finished the year in Rochester, making eight starts for the Red Wings, striking out 38 batters in 35.1 innings. Cornelio led all Nationals Minor League pitchers in ERA (3.28), starts (26), and opponent batting average (.205), while ranking second in WHIP (1.15), innings pitched (134.1), and strikeouts (135). In 15 home games across all three levels, he went 6-1 with a 2.04 ERA, a 0.85 WHIP, and a .158 opponent batting average.

Andrew Pinckney, 24, spent the entire season with Rochester, showcasing a dynamic combination of power and speed. The center fielder appeared in 125 games, batting .269 with 121 hits, 77 runs scored, 20 home runs, 66 RBI, 44 walks, and 34 stolen bases. His .348 on-base percentage, .431 slugging percentage, and .779 OPS made him one of the most reliable everyday players in the Nationals' system. Notably, Pinckney became the first Red Wings player to post a 20 HR/20 SB season since Don Baylor in 1971, and the first player in franchise history to record a 20 HR/30 SB season.

"So honored to have been able to manage Andrew, Phillip, and Riley. All three players worked extremely hard each and every day to achieve these well-deserved awards. Really proud of each one of these men!" said Red Wings Manager MATT LECROY.

"We are thrilled for Andrew, Riley, and Phillip, and very proud that they spent part or all of their seasons here in Rochester. It will certainly be fun to follow their careers next year and beyond. We are hopeful that all of them will continue to make a major impact for both the Red Wings and Nationals next season. In addition to being great players, these young men are also phenomenal human beings," said Red Wings General Manager DAN MASON.

The hard work and dedication of these three players distinguished them within the Nationals organization. Each made a significant impact on the Rochester Red Wings this year and will look to build on their efforts in the coming seasons. Their contributions were vital to the success of the 2025 season, and the entire organization looks forward to supporting their continued growth and achievements.







