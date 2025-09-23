IronPigs Otto Kemp and Griff McGarry Named 2025 Paul Owens Award Winners

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Yesterday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that 2025 IronPigs Otto Kemp and Griff McGarry were selected as this season's Paul Owens Award winners, presented annually to the Phillies' top minor league player and pitcher.

Kemp, appeared in 74 games total with the 'Pigs, slashing .310/.417/.570 with 16 homers, 67 RBI and 64 runs scored. He was 13-15 in stealing bases and was also hit by 19 pitches, an IronPigs single-season franchise record. On April 22 he was hit by a pitch four times, setting the club's single-game mark as well. Kemp began the year on the IronPigs Opening Day roster and had his contract selected by the Phillies on June 7, making his Major League debut the same day. From the beginning of the season through June 6,had the following rankings among International League batters: first in home runs (14), runs (49), total bases (133), RBI (55), extra-base hits (34), slugging percentage (.594) and OPS (1.010), tied for second in doubles (19), third in hits (70) and fifth in batting average (.313) and on-base percentage (.416). He was named IL Player of the Month (April), Phillies Minor League Co-Hitter of the Month (April) and IL Player of the Week for the week of April 28-May 4. With Kemp in the lineup, the 'Pigs held a record of 53-21.

McGarry, made on start for the IronPigs in 2025 on September 18, allowing just one run on one hit over five innings, striking out eight and walking two. It was the fourth consecutive season McGarry has appeared in at least one game with the 'Pigs (2022-2025). In total, McGarry went 2-5 with a 3.44 ERA (32 ER, 83.2 IP) and a 1.22 WHIP across 21 starts with single-A Clearwater (3), double-A Reading (17) and Lehigh Valley (1) this season. He recorded 124 strikeouts to 49 walks and held opposing hitters to a .180 (53-294) batting average. McGarry struck out 13.34 batters per 9.0 innings pitched and had a 35.1 (124-353) percent strikeout rate. Among Eastern League pitchers with at least 70.0 innings pitched, the right-hander ranked second in both strikeouts per 9.0 innings pitched (12.88) and strikeout rate (33.9%). Following a stint on the injured list from April 21-June 18, the San Francisco native ranked second in the EL in strikeouts (87) and fourth in opponent's batting average (.197) in 14 starts through the end of the season for the Fightin Phils. A non-roster invitee to spring training this year, McGarry was the only pitcher in the EL this season to have at least 11 strikeouts in consecutive games (Aug. 7-13). He was named EL Pitcher of the Week twice (March 31-April 6 and Aug. 11-17) as well as Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for August.

