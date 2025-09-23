First Horizon Park to Host Tennessee Baseball Intrasquad Game October 26

Published on September 23, 2025

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park are excited to welcome back Tennessee baseball for an intrasquad game on Sunday, October 26 as part of their fall schedule. Tennessee is coming off their fifth consecutive NCAA Super Regional appearance and bringing in the no. 1 recruiting class (Perfect Game) and one of the top transfer classes in the country.

Gates will open at noon with the intrasquad scrimmage set for a 1 p.m. start and tickets starting at $25. Fans can purchase tickets online or by calling the Nashville Sounds ticket office at (615) 690-4487, or by emailing tickets@nashvillesounds.com. Limited hospitality options for the game are available as well, for more information, please email rebeccak@nashvillesounds.com.

"We are proud to work with the University of Tennessee to once again host the baseball team here at First Horizon Park," said Nashville Sounds Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Adam English. "There is obviously a large alumni base and fans here in the greater Nashville area and throughout Middle Tennessee and being able to provide fans an easy way to see the Vols play in person as they gear up for another NCAA tournament run is something we are looking forward to."

This is the third straight season that Tennessee will play at First Horizon Park. As part of their fall schedule, the Vols will also play an intrasquad game at AT&T Field, home of the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday, October 4.

Tickets for the fall game at First Horizon Park will go on sale Tuesday, September 23 at 12:00 p.m. CT. First Horizon Park is a cashless facility, and a Clear Bag Policy will be in place for all events.







