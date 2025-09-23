Cosmic Baseball Returns to Coca-Cola Park in 2026

Published on September 23, 2025 under International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce that Cosmic Baseball will be returning to Coca-Cola Park in 2026! Dates will be announced at a later time.

The IronPigs will once again be hosting Cosmic Baseball at Coca-Cola Park in 2026 with dates to be determined. Making sports history, Cosmic Baseball uses the world's only stadium grade black lights. The IronPigs will be one of the stops for Cosmic Baseball in 2026 as they once again travel to multiple cities across the U.S. The organization blends traditional baseball with over the top fan engagement with a combination of top level players, music and mind-bending special effects.

"Cosmic Baseball" is regular baseball in a party atmosphere, played under blacklights that make the team's specially-designed, UV-reactive uniforms, balls, bats and bases glow in the dark.

Fans can watch the Chili Peppers and Glow Mojis take the field under black light in a jaw-dropping spectacle that's part baseball, part neon-fueled party, and 100% unforgettable. Neon uniforms, UV-reactive baseballs, and electrifying entertainment are all things fans can expect when joining the tour in 2026.

The Cosmic Takeover Tour turned Coca-Cola Park into a party on May 16th & 17th, 2025 with both games selling out. The event captivated the Lehigh Valley and can be relived HERE & HERE.

The Chili Peppers Baseball Organization, based out of Colonial Heights, VA, created the eye-popping Cosmic experience during the summer of 2024. The demand nationally to create the COSMIC TAKEOVER TOUR was spurred by the wait list of over 50,000 fans wanting to be a part of sports history over a two-month span, after media attention from CNN, FOX News, ABC, The Today Show, ESPN, MLB Network, TBS Television Japan and many more.

Dates for the event will be announced soon. The only way to guarantee tickets for the event will be to register through the ticket lottery at https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/cosmic/.







