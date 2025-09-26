Jacksonville Wins 2025 International League Championship, First Triple-A Title Since 1968

Published on September 25, 2025 under International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, F.L.- Thanks to a five-run first inning, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-4, securing Jacksonville's first International League title since 1968 in front of 4,540 fans, Thursday from VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville (2-1) opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. With one out, Jacob Berry lined a single. Joe Mack then followed with a single, putting runners on the corners. Kemp Alderman walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Matthew Etzel cracked a two-run double, giving the Shrimp a 2-0 lead. Two batters later, Jared Serna reached on an infield single, scoring Alderman from third. With runners on the corners, Nathan Martorella walked to load the bases. With the bases full, Jack Winkler laced a two-run single, making it 5-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp widened the gap in the second. Berry led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, Alderman was hit by pitch. With runners on first and third, Etzel scorched an RBI single, extending the lead to 6-0.

Jacksonville kept their foot on the gas in the third. Martorella led off the inning with a walk. Two batters later, Victor Mesa Jr. singled. With runners at first and third, Berry popped a sacrifice fly, making 7-0.

Trailing 7-0 in the ninth, Jose Rojas doubled and Spencer Jones singled. With runners at the corners, T.J. Rumfield looped an RBI single. Bryan De La Cruz walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Rojas scored on a fielder's choice from Jeimer Candelario. Two batters later, Duke Ellis singled to left. With the bases loaded again, De La Cruz scored on a walk from Jorbit Vivas. J.C. Escarra drew another walk with the bases loaded, making it 7-4.

Following a day off, Jacksonville travels to Las Vegas for the Triple-A Championship, where they will meet the Las Vegas Aviators. First pitch on Saturday is slated for 10:05 p.m. EST. Coverage begins at 9:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.







