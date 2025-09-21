Jacksonville Drops Regular Season Finale against Norfolk

NORFOLK, V.A. - Jack Winkler reached base twice, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in the regular season finale to the Norfolk Tides, 4-1, Sunday from Harbor Park.

Norfolk opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Reed Trimble singled to begin the inning. Three batters later, Ryan Noda walked. With runners at first and second, Silas Ardoin smacked an RBI single, making it 1-0. Terrin Vavra laced an RBI single, extending the Tides lead to 2-0.

Jacksonville responded in the top of the fourth. With one out, Winkler singled and stole second. One batter later, Bennett Hostetler blooped an RBI single, cutting the Shrimp's deficit in half, 2-1.

The Tides extended their lead in the sixth. Noda was hit by a pitch and Ardoin walked to start the frame. Both runners advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt. With two runners in scoring position, Noda scored from third on an RBI groundout from Jud Fabian, making it 3-1.

Leading by two in the eighth, Gary Sánchez walked and Noda was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Vavra singled to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Sánchez scampered home on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 4-1.

Following a day off, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark on Tuesday for the International League Championship Series. First pitch against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM, and www.ESPN690.com.

International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.







