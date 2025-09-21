Jacksonville Drops Regular Season Finale against Norfolk
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, V.A. - Jack Winkler reached base twice, but the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp fell in the regular season finale to the Norfolk Tides, 4-1, Sunday from Harbor Park.
Norfolk opened the scoring in the bottom of the first. Reed Trimble singled to begin the inning. Three batters later, Ryan Noda walked. With runners at first and second, Silas Ardoin smacked an RBI single, making it 1-0. Terrin Vavra laced an RBI single, extending the Tides lead to 2-0.
Jacksonville responded in the top of the fourth. With one out, Winkler singled and stole second. One batter later, Bennett Hostetler blooped an RBI single, cutting the Shrimp's deficit in half, 2-1.
The Tides extended their lead in the sixth. Noda was hit by a pitch and Ardoin walked to start the frame. Both runners advanced to second and third on a sacrifice bunt. With two runners in scoring position, Noda scored from third on an RBI groundout from Jud Fabian, making it 3-1.
Leading by two in the eighth, Gary Sánchez walked and Noda was hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Vavra singled to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Sánchez scampered home on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 4-1.
Following a day off, Jacksonville returns to VyStar Ballpark on Tuesday for the International League Championship Series. First pitch against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders is slated for 7:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690 AM, and www.ESPN690.com.
International League Championship Series: The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp clinched the first half of the 2025 season with a 47-28 record and will host the International League Championship series at VyStar Ballpark from September 23-24, 25 (If necessary).*Playoff packages are already on sale.
International League Stories from September 21, 2025
- Mud Hens Finish Strong with 7-2 Victory over Cubs - Toledo Mud Hens
- I-Cubs Fall in Season Finale to Mud Hens 7-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Levi Jordan Makes History as Bats Wrap up 2025 Season - Louisville Bats
- Redbirds Secure 80th Win to Wrap up 2025 Season - Memphis Redbirds
- Nick Kahle Four-Hit Afternoon Prevails Sounds to Season Finale Victory - Nashville Sounds
- Velázquez Vanquishes Stripers, 6-4, in Season Finale with Go-Ahead Homer - Indianapolis Indians
- Chasers Drop Final Game of 2025 to Clippers - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Saints Season Ends with 8-3 Loss to Redbirds - St. Paul Saints
- IronPigs Shut out by Mets to Close out 2025 Season - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Red Wings Drop High-Scoring Affair in Season Finale - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers End 2025 Season with 6-4 Loss to Indianapolis - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Head into Playoffs with 2-1 Win to Close Regular Season - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Syracuse Mets Hit Five Home Runs in 9-0 Win over Lehigh Valley to Finish 2025 Season - Syracuse Mets
- Jacksonville Drops Regular Season Finale against Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Norfolk Wins Final Game Of Season - Norfolk Tides
- Bisons Fall to RailRiders in Season Finale, 2-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- September 21 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Toledo Mud Hens - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- September 21, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Worcester - Rochester Red Wings
- WooSox Clinch Winning Season with 4-3 Victory over Rochester - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Walked-off in Extras by Louisville - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville Drops Regular Season Finale against Norfolk
- Late Home Run Lifts Jacksonville to Saturday Win against Norfolk
- Jacksonville Blanked in Friday Game against Norfolk
- Marlins Send Hill on Rehab Assignment with Jumbo Shrimp
- Jumbo Shrimp Sweep Doubleheader from Tides