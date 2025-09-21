Mud Hens Finish Strong with 7-2 Victory over Cubs

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Des Moines, IA - The Toledo Mud Hens closed out their season on a high note, defeating the Iowa Cubs on Sunday, September 21, at Principal Park. First pitch was delivered at 2:08 p.m.

The Mud Hens wasted no time getting the bats going. In the top of the first, Eduardo Valencia ripped a double to set the tone. Toledo then struck big in the third when Andrew Navigato doubled and came around to score on an Austin Murr RBI single, giving the Mud Hens a 1-0 lead. Justyn-Henry Malloy followed with a two-run homer to left, stretching the advantage to 3-0. Valencia kept the inning rolling with his second double of the day.

The offense kept applying pressure in the fourth. Trei Cruz reached on a single, and after a walk and a miscue in the field loaded the bases, Hao-Yu Lee came through with a clutch two-run single. Another fielding error allowed an extra run to cross the plate, and Toledo's lead extended to 6-0.

Navigato continued his hot day with singles in the fifth and seventh, while Iowa managed to scratch across two runs in the bottom of the seventh off an Ed Howard double. Toledo responded in the eighth when Malloy singled, stole second, advanced to third on a throwing error, and scored easily on a Gage Workman RBI double to make it 7-2.

On the mound, Brenan Hanifee got the start, with Tyler Mattison, José Urquidy, Chase Lee, Dylan Smith, Drew Sommers, and Randy Dobnak all contributing out of the bullpen. Mattison earned the win with one inning of work, striking out three while allowing just two hits. Urquidy was credited with the hold as the pitching staff held the Cubs in check.

With the 7-2 victory, the Mud Hens capped off their season in style. Toledo's bats came alive, the bullpen locked things down, and the team walked off the field with momentum and pride. Ending the season with a win, a perfect way for the Hens to close out 2025.

Notables:

Andrew Navigato (3-5, 2B, R)

Justyn-Henry Malloy (2-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI)

Eduardo Valencia (2-4, 2 2B, BB)







