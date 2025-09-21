RailRiders Head into Playoffs with 2-1 Win to Close Regular Season

BUFFALO, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Buffalo Bisons 2-1 at Sahlen Field on Sunday afternoon to wrap the 2025 regular season. The second-half champion RailRiders closed a series victory with their 87th win of the year.

The RailRiders broke up a scoreless game in the top of the third without the benefit of a base hit. Spencer Jones and T.J. Rumfield worked one-out walks. After a double steal put two in scoring position, a Brennen Davis groundout plated Jones for a 1-0 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre doubled the advantage in the fifth. Braden Shewmake led off the frame with a ground-rule double and moved to third on a sac bunt. Jorbit Vivas singled against a drawn-in infield to drive in Shewmake for a 2-0 edge.

Kenta Maeda shut down the Bisons over five scoreless innings, striking out five and walking two.

Buffalo broke up the shutout bid with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth. Ian Hamilton, Jake Bird and Jayvien Sandridge blanked the Bisons over the final three innings, combining to retire eight straight to end the game.

Maeda (6-7) earned the win, and Paxton Schultz (5-4) was charged with the loss. Sandridge earned his third save of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will head to Jacksonville this week to face the Marlins' top affiliate in a best-of-three International League Championship Series starting Tuesday night.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

49-26, 87-60







