Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 21 at Worcester

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings







Rochester Red Wings (32-42, 59-87) vs. Worcester Red Sox (34-40, 75-73)

Sunday, September 21, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Jake Eder (0-1, 18.00) vs. LHP Shane Drohan (5-1, 2.25)

ONE MORE TIME, SHALL WE?: With their final series of 2025 knotted at two games apiece, the Rochester Red Wings dropped a one-run contest against the Worcester Red Sox Saturday night, 4-3...1B YOHANDY MORALES turned in the Red Wings only multi-hit performance, and LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN tied the game in the seventh with a two-run single...on the mound, RHP CHASE SOLESKY turned in a quality start in his final outing of the season...Rochester and Worcester will meet one final time this afternoon, in the finale of both the series and 2025 campaign...LHP JAKE EDER will take the mound for the Red Wings in search of a series split, against fellow WooSox southpaw Shane Drohan...

15 of the Red Wings last 22 games dating back to 8/27 have been decided by one run.

FIRST (G)LASS FLIGHT: RF PHILLIP GLASSER pushed his hitting streak to eight consecutive games with an RBI single in the top of the fifth yesterday...in 11 games since making his Triple-A debut with Rochester on 9/9 against Buffalo, the Canton, Ohio native ranks fourth in the International League with a .395 (17-for-43) batting average, is tied for second with 17 total hits, while collecting one each of a homer, triple, and a double...he leads all full-season Nationals Minor Leaguers in 2025 in batting average (.302, 142-for-470), OBP (.386) and total hits (142), and also ranks inside the top five in OPS (2nd, .790), walks (T-2nd, 57), stolen bases (T-3rd, 32), runs scored (4th, 70), SLG (5th, .404), and total bases (5th, 190)...

Across 25 day games with Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Glasser is hitting .323 (30-for-93) with a .422 OBP and an .895 OPS.

HIGH SPEED CHASE: RHP CHASE SOLESKY turned in his second quality start of the season in his final outing of 2025, logging 6.0 strong innings, allowing three earned on four hits while tying a season-high with seven strikeouts...the Florida native finishes the season with a career-high 97 strikeouts (96 w/ROC), and ranks second on the pitching staff with 109.2 innings pitched and 23 total starts...he turned in at least 5.0 innings and allowed three or fewer earned in each of his last three starts, and finishes the season with a 3.11 ERA (13 ER/37.2 IP) in seven starts following a Red Wings victory...

Rochester starting pitchers have turned in 27 quality starts this season, most since 2018.

FRANK THE TANK: LF CHRISTIAN FRANKLIN knocked in a pair of runs in the seventh to knot the game at three yesterday, and finished the game 1-for-4 at the plate...since joining Rochester on 8/1 and despite a 12-day trip to the Injured List (9/7-19), the Kansas native ranks second among qualified Red Wings with a .286 batting average (34-for-119), a .377 OBP, .429 SLG, and an .806 OPS...he also ranks inside the top five in RBI (4th, 23), hits (4th, 34), walks (4th, 16), total bases (T-4th, 51), and stolen bases (5th, 7)...

With Rochester and Triple-A Iowa (CHC) this season, Franklin has established career-high's in several offensive categories including batting average (min. 100 AB, .270), games played (116), runs scored (76), total hits (119), doubles (23), triples (5), RBI (64), and walks (79).

THE YO-HANDY MAN CAN: 1B YOHANDY MORALES turned in his first multi-hit game since 9/11 against Buffalo yesterday, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles...the former Miami Hurricane has set new career-high's in nearly every category in 2025, and is one of four Red Wings with 90-plus hits (93, leads team since Triple-A debut on 5/24)...his second hit of the night came in the eighth inning on a 1-1 count...with Rochester and Double-A Harrisburg this season, Morales carries a .405 (17-for-42) batting average when the count is even at one.

DAISON 'EM UP: RHP DAISON ACOSTA turned in a scoreless eighth inning yesterday, retiring all three batters he faced with a strikeout in just nine pitches...since rejoining the Red Wings on 8/26, the Dominican Republic native has allowed just two earned runs across nine appearances, logging a 1.74 ERA (2 ER/10.1 IP) with 14 strikeouts, a 1.16 WHIP and .194 batting average against.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2022: On this day three years ago, the Red Wings picked up a 7-3 win in Buffalo, scoring all seven runs in the final five innings to seal the victory...seven of nine Red Wings starters picked up a hit in the contest, led by CF ANDREW STEVENSON and 1B ADRIAN SANCHEZ with two apiece...Stevenson launched a three-run shot in the fifth, and LF NICK BANKS followed suit with a solo shot of his own in the eighth...RHP TOMMY ROMERO picked up the win on the mound, turning in 3.0 innings of relief.







