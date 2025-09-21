Red Wings Drop High-Scoring Affair in Season Finale

In the final contest of their 2025 campaign, the Rochester Red Wings dropped another game decided by one run, 9-8 against the Worcester Red Sox. 1B Yohandy Morales picked up a pair of extra-base hits at the plate, and 3B Trey Lipscomb drove in three runs including a two-RBI single. LF Phillip Glasser finished the season on a nine game hitting streak, while also adding three walks at the plate.

Worcester broke through with two outs in the first when 1B Nathan Hickey launched a solo homer to right. CF Phillip Sikes followed with a base hit and moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, but a groundout ended the frame.

After holding Rochester scoreless in the top of the second, the WooSox added on in the second. 2B Max Ferguson ripped a double down the right-field line, moved up on a wild pitch, and scored on 3B Mikey Romero's sac fly to left. Two walks and a stolen base put more traffic on the bases, but Rochester escaped further damage to keep the score at 2-0.

The Red Sox tacked on another run in the third. After a one-out walk to Phillip Sikes, SS Tyler McDonough laced a double down the left-field line to bring him home and extend Worcester's lead to three.

¬â¹ ¬â¹Rochester cut into the deficit in the fourth. After a one-out double from Yohandy Morales and a walk to Trey Lipscomb, both runners advanced on a wild pitch. RF Carlos De La Cruz came through with a two-out double to right, plating both and trimming the lead to one.

Worcester cashed in on early momentum to open up a four-run lead in the ensuing half-inning. After RF Karson Simas and Mikey Romero led off with back-to-back singles, PH Enderso Lira worked a walk in his first plate appearance of the day to load the bases. Nathan Hickey then drew a walk of his own, bringing home Simas. Tyler McDonough followed with a ground ball to third that forced out a runner, but plated both Romero and Lira thanks to an errant throw trying to turn two. The WooSox took a 6-2 lead into the fifth frame.

The Red Wings answered back in the fifth with a timely string of at-bats to cut into the deficit. Phillip Glasser and CF Christian Franklin each singled to put two on with one out, and DH José Tena worked a walk to load the bases. After a strikeout threatened to stall the rally, Trey Lipscomb came through with a two-run single into left-center, scoring Glasser and Franklin to make it a two-run game, 6-4

The Red Sox tacked on two more in the bottom half to stretch their lead. Max Ferguson started things off with a single, then stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error. Karson Simas capitalized with an RBI single through the right side to bring Ferguson home. After swiping second, Simas came around to score on a Mikey Romero single up the middle to make the score 8-4. Enderso Lira and Phillip Sikes followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases, but a flyout and groundout stranded the trio.

After a scoreless sixth, the Red Wings clawed back within striking distance in the seventh. José Tena worked a leadoff walk and came all the way around to score on a rocket triple to right off the bat of Yohandy Morales. Trey Lipscomb followed by reaching on a fielding error at second base, allowing Morales to trot home with another run, cutting the lead to 8-6.

Worcester added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, and Rochester came to bat in the top of the ninth in need of three runs. Trey Lipscomb lined a single into center and moved to third when SS Jackson Cluff followed with a knock to right-center. Carlos De La Cruz was clipped by a pitch to load the bases, and C Brady Lindsly brought in a run with a groundout to first. A wild pitch moments later brought Cluff home, cutting the deficit to one. Viandel Pena and Phillip Glasser both worked walks to reload the bases, but a flyout stranded the tying and winning runs.

LHP Jake Eder took the ball to start for Rochester in the final game of 2025. The southpaw turned in 3.0 full innings, allowing three earned on five hits while striking out five and walking three. RHP Andry Lara took over in the fourth, and covered 2.0 innings while allowing five runs (4 earned) on seven hits with a pair of walks. RHP Seth Shuman entered for the sixth,

Sunday afternoon's Player of the Game is 1B Yohandy Morales. The righty slugger went 2-for-5 with his second Triple-A triple, a double, an RBI and a pair of runs scored. This marked his first game with two extra-base hits since August 22 against Toledo.

The Red Wings finish the 2025 season with a 32-43 record in the second half, and a 59-88 mark overall. In 187 days, Rochester will travel to Jacksonville for Opening Day of the 2026 season.







