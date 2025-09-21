I-Cubs Fall in Season Finale to Mud Hens 7-2

Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens in the season finale with a 7-2 final score.

In the final game of the season, Toledo scored six unanswered runs in the third and fourth inning for the 6-0 lead in the first six and a half innings.

Iowa added two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the only runs of the game for the I-Cubs, as Ed Howard knocked in a two-run double for the 6-2 deficit.

The Mud Hens added a final run of insurance from Gage Workman as the final ended in a 7-2 final.

The Iowa Cubs will begin the 2026 season at home and take on the Columbus Clippers in a three-game set from March 27-29.







International League Stories from September 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.