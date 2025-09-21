I-Cubs Fall in Season Finale to Mud Hens 7-2
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - The Iowa Cubs fell to the Toledo Mud Hens in the season finale with a 7-2 final score.
In the final game of the season, Toledo scored six unanswered runs in the third and fourth inning for the 6-0 lead in the first six and a half innings.
Iowa added two runs in the bottom of the seventh, the only runs of the game for the I-Cubs, as Ed Howard knocked in a two-run double for the 6-2 deficit.
The Mud Hens added a final run of insurance from Gage Workman as the final ended in a 7-2 final.
The Iowa Cubs will begin the 2026 season at home and take on the Columbus Clippers in a three-game set from March 27-29.
