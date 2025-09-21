Chasers Drop Final Game of 2025 to Clippers
Published on September 21, 2025 under International League (IL)
Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their final game of the season 3-1 to the Columbus Clippers Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park.
Major League rehabber Bailey Falter made the start for Omaha, opening the game with a scoreless 1st frame. The southpaw faced 2 batters in the 2nd before Brandon Johnson relieved him, taking over with 1 out and inheriting a base runner. Johnson quickly secured the final 2 outs of the inning, leaving the inherited runner stranded.
Spencer Turnbull replaced Johnson in the 3rd for a scoreless inning, though in the bottom of the 4th, an run-scoring fielder's choice gave Columbus a 1-0 lead.
Turnbull offered a scoreless 5th, then after being held to just 1 hit, Omaha evened the game at 1-1 in the top of the 6th as Nick Pratto connected on a solo home run.
In the bottom of the 6th, Turnbull faced 3 batters and got just 1 out before he was relieved by Chazz Martinez, who inherited a pair of base runners. A 2-run single scored both bequeathed runners and the Clippers gained a 3-1 advantage.
Martinez secured the 1st out of the 7th inning and was replaced by Jacob Wallace who finished the scoreless frame. Eric Cerantola worked a 1-2-3 8th inning, though the Storm Chasers were retired in order in the top of the 9th, securing the 3-1 final score in favor of Columbus.
The Storm Chasers had just 3 hits in their final game of the season. Tyler Gentry and Isan Díaz singled in the 5th and 8th, respectively, and Nick Pratto homered in the 6th.
Cerantola ends the season on a 10-game, 12.1-inning scoreless streak while Martinez does not allow a run over his final 5 games and 7.0 innings of the season.
2026 Opening Day is March 27 at Louisville, while the 2026 Home Opener is March 31 vs. Buffalo.
