Ticket Plan Memberships Are Great for Any Fan

Published on December 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

Thinking about a Mud Hens Flock Membership, but not sure it's right for you? Read on to learn some key facts about our Memberships and how they're a great fit for any fan.

Flock Fact #1: You don't have to be a super fan to have super fun!

Think you have to be a baseball fan to enjoy a Mud Hens Membership? Think again. Most of our Members will tell you they don't come for the baseball. They come for the amazing atmosphere, the delicious food, the over-the-top entertainment, and to bond with family, friends, and team members. They come for the fun and stay for the baseball! And once they experience it, they continue to come back game after game, year after year.

Flock Fact #2: Memberships are extremely flexible and great for any schedule!

Have a busy spring and summer schedule? No problem. Mud Hens Flock Memberships are flexible and customizable to meet your needs. Starting at less than two games per month, there are plenty of options that allow you to enjoy the ballpark along with your other warm weather activities. Plus, we make it easy for you to exchange or share your tickets with friends if you can't make a game.

Flock Fact #3: Memberships are affordable!

Mud Hens baseball is all about providing affordable fun. Our Memberships are flexible to meet any budget and offer incredible value. Not only do you save on box office prices, but you also receive exclusive perks like invitations to member-only events, priority seating, and gifts throughout the year. We also offer payment plans and lock-in pricing options.







