CLT NYE Is Back at Truist Field on December 31

Published on December 10, 2025 under International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Come celebrate the New Year at Truist Field! The Charlotte Knights and Charlotte Center City Partners are proud to bring CLT NYE back to the ballpark in Uptown Charlotte. Reserve your tickets now.

On Wednesday, December 31, the CLT NYE event will run from 8:00pm - Midnight. Ice skating, snow tubing, and the vender market are all slated to be open from 8:00pm - 11:30pm while a fireworks display will begin promptly at midnight.

Admission tickets to CLT NYE begin at $16 with all-access tickets, that include ice skating and snow tubing, set at $46. All tickets include a glass of champagne or cider for those under the age of 21.

"We are excited to partner with Charlotte Center City Partners for another year of CLT NYE at Truist Field," said Charlotte Knights COO Dan Rajkowski. "This year's New Year's Eve countdown to midnight and fireworks display at Truist Field is going to be a special atmosphere for the Charlotte community."

Music will feature Split Second Sound and their Split Live DJ Experience Band. The market and all activities will close at 11:30pm to begin the countdown and set up for the New Year's Fireworks display inside the ballpark.

"The Charlotte Knights are an outstanding Uptown partner and we grateful for their leadership bringing the countdown to midnight and fireworks of New Year's Eve to the Charlotte community as part of their vibrant and beloved 'Light The Knights' event", said CCCP CEO Michael Smith. "We are proud to support the Charlotte Knights for their production of Charlotte's New Year's Eve celebration."

Tickets to CLT NYE are currently on sale at CharlotteKnights.com.







