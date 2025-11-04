WooSox Foundation Launches Week-Long Food Drive to Benefit Worcester County Food Bank, November 5-12
Worcester Red Sox News Release
WORCESTER, MA - The WooSox Foundation, the charitable arm of the Worcester Red Sox, will launch a week-long, nonperishable food drive at the WooSox Team Store from Nov. 5-12, daily from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., to benefit the Worcester County Food Bank.
The WooSox Team Store is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will collect food at 100 Madison Street, inside Polar Park. On Monday and Tuesday, November 10-11, food can be left with the Polar Park Ambassadors in the lobby of Polar Park, also from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The WooSox Foundation will then deliver the food to the Worcester County Food Bank.
While November is already a time of greater giving of thanks for the foundation, the issue of hunger as Thanksgiving approaches has heightened due to uncertainty regarding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. According to Worcester County Food Bank Chief Operating Officer Joshua Matthews, over 140,000 Worcester County residents rely on SNAP benefits to help put food on the table each month, including 51,000 residents in the City of Worcester alone.
Donations must have a clear expiration date and ingredient list, and the Worcester County Food Bank suggests avoiding candy, energy drinks, and sugar-sweetened beverages. Preferred items include the following:
Nonperishable gluten-free foods
Spices and condiments
Healthy snacks such as nuts, granola bars, canned and dried fruits
Cereals
Rice, pasta, and canned pasta sauce
Dry beans of all varieties
Low-sodium broths, soups, stews, and chili
100% fruit and vegetable juices
"We have all seen posts on social media from people asking what to do when their SNAP benefits run out," said WooSox Director of Merchandise Suizee Bailey, a summertime food bank volunteer, "But we're fortunate to live in a caring state where most responses are full of compassion, advice, and support. Our food drive provides a safe, trusted way for people to make a meaningful impact."
Addressing Social Justice, the WooSox Foundation contributes to the battle against food insecurity. The WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van, a large red RV, visits nonprofit organizations both in-season and in the offseason to donate food and will deliver the donations at the conclusion of the food drive.
