WooSox Foundation to Honor Jodie Gerulaitis of Country Bank, Julie McDonald of Juniper Outreach, Larry Rhein of UMass Memorial, and Mike Novia of the Junior WooSox

WORCESTER, MA - The 4th annual "WooSox Foundation Honors" gala will honor four community leaders, Saturday, December 6, at Polar Park. Jodie Gerulaitis of Country Bank, Julie McDonald of the Juniper Outreach Foundation, Dr. Larry Rhein of UMass Memorial Health, and Mike Novia of Double Play Sports & Fitness and the Junior WooSox represent heroes in Education, Social Justice, Conquering Cancer, and Diamond Sports.

Boston Red Sox players Nick Sogard and Payton Tolle, as well as Red Sox and WooSox Hall of Famer Rich Gedman, will participate in the presentations. Tom Caron of NESN will serve as Master of Ceremonies. Tables and tickets for the steak and lobster dinner are available now at woosoxfoundation.org/honors.

Gerulaitis, First Vice President of Community Relations at Country Bank, is a passionate advocate for education who has spearheaded the Most Valuable Teachers and WooStars, two programs that have impacted dozens of teachers, students, and regional nonprofits.

McDonald is founder and Executive Director of the Juniper Outreach Foundation, which creates food pantries at Worcester Public Schools and regional businesses to ensure that students and adults do not go hungry.

Dr. Rhein, an award-winning pediatric physician and researcher at UMass Memorial, is chair of the hospital's pediatrics department. Recipient of the Daniel Federman Teaching Award at Harvard Medical School and the SPR Fellows Basic Science Research Award, he has published more than 30 research papers regarding the health of infants and children.

Novia, President of Double Play Sports & Fitness, created the Junior WooSox AAU Baseball & Softball Program. The organization offers year-round opportunities for players aged 7 and up to participate in clinics, camps, and tournaments. Children often take part in the WooSox' pre-game "High-Five Tunnel."

The gala is the largest fundraiser for the WooSox Foundation, the club's charitable arm, whose "Starting 9" areas of focus also include Mental Health, Veterans, Frontline Heroes, Pets, and the Arts.

Following dinner and awards, guests are invited into the WooSox Clubhouse for an after-party to meet the honorees as well as Sogard and Tolle. Despite wearing cocktail attire, fans can even take swings in the WooSox' Batting Cage.

Tables of 10 are available for $200 per person; single tickets are $250 per person. Visit woosoxfoundation.org/honors for tickets and more information.

Since its establishment on January 28, 2020, the WooSox Foundation has been acclaimed for its community-centered initiatives. In 2021, the WooSox won Minor League Baseball's top award (among all 120 teams) for community service and were a finalist again in 2024. On September 18, 2025, the WooSox Foundation was honored by the Worcester Public Library Foundation with the Dr. Richard E. Greene Founders Award. The foundation's WooSox Scholars program has awarded college scholarships totaling $200,000 to 20 Worcester Public Schools middle schoolers.







