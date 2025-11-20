"Winter in Wooville" at Polar Park, December 4-23, to be Presented by Bank of America

Published on November 20, 2025 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Red Sox today announced that Bank of America will be the presenting sponsor of a 14-night light festival, "Winter in Wooville," that will transform Polar Park into a magical holiday destination from December 4 through December 23.

Tickets are on sale now at polarpark.com/wooville.

Anyone with a Bank of America credit card or debit card can enjoy special pricing on tickets for Opening Night, Thursday, December 4, as well as an hour of exclusive access to festivities that evening before gates open to the general public at 6 p.m. In addition, all month long, cardholders receive free hot chocolate at the Behind the Plate concession stand.

The dazzling display of holiday lights permeates eight zones around the ballpark with themes such as "Traditional Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Glitz and Glam," and "Baseball." Each zone features backdrops for family photos.

Additional activities include cookie decorating, ornament making, holiday card making, face painting, visits to see Santa Claus in the Sherwood's Diner, photos and autographs from the Central MASScots--Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara, the Heart of the Commonwealth--and photos at a 30-foot Christmas tree on the Plymouth Street Playground, presented by CCUA.

Fans can stroll through a "Charity Tree Village" and vote for their favorite decorated trees. The winner, announced at the conclusion of the festival, will receive $5,000 for the decorators to donate to the accredited nonprofit of their choice.

To enter the tree-decorating competition, visit polarpark.com/trees. Registration is $250 per group and includes a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree and an invitation to a Decorating Party at Polar Park on Monday, December 1.

"We are introducing a new kind of family event during the holiday season at Polar Park," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We seek to create a festival of music, moments, and memories in the Christmastime air-filled with warm drinks, sweets and treats, and the requisite number of cool selfie stops.

"When a stroll around the park includes Santa and a three-story Christmas Tree, together with Smiley, Woofster, Roberto, and Clara, children can enjoy a menagerie of imagination, topped with charitable goodwill. We thank Bank of America for their partnership as we again seek to draw families to the Canal District this time of year-and all times of year."

Fans can also enjoy holiday shopping opportunities at a "Merry, Merry Market" featuring local artisans and small businesses, who will offer ornaments, crafts, and seasonal items made in and around Worcester. Proprietors can submit applications at polarpark.com/market.

The festival runs 6-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday nights and 5-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday nights through December 18, then every night through Tuesday, December 23. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children when purchased in advance. Ticket prices increase the day of the event. Kids two years old and under are free. More information is at polarpark.com.

Groups of 15 or more can purchase tickets in advance for only $13 apiece.

Throughout the ballpark, the WooSox will sell hot cocoa, warm mulled cider, fresh-baked cookies, roasted nuts, and more seasonal treats.

The festival is a rain, snow, or shine event. If inclement weather prevents attendance by fans who have already purchased tickets, the WooSox will work to exchange tickets for another day.

In addition to "Winter in Wooville," Polar Park is home during the holiday season to brunches, lunches, dinners, outings, and parties in the DCU Club (up to 325 guests with seating for 270) and Royal Wooters Club (ideal for 50 to 100 guests).

The Polar Park Events Team offers seasonal menus that include chef-carved prime rib, a brownie sundae bar, and holiday-inspired cocktails. For more intimate celebrations, private luxury suites are available for 10-20 guests.

Winter in Wooville is the WooSox' first large-scale, multi-day winter festival. It follows the ballpark's first large-scale Halloween event, "Boo in the Woo," which concluded on October 31.







