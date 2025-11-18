Workers Credit Union Names Worcester Mom the Winner of 2025 Woofster's Workers Reality Augmented Reality Game

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worker Credit Union named Worcester resident Jenna Tokarz the 2025 winner of Woofster's Workers Reality Augmented Reality (AR) game. The Worcester Red Sox mascot Woofster the Wonder Dog and Workers Credit Union SVP Marketing, Acquisition, and Branding Caroline Santangelo presented the loyal WooSox fan and her family with 2026 season tickets and other prizes at Polar Park.

"Huge thank you to Workers Credit Union and the WooSox for the incredible prize," said Tokarz. "Our family is looking forward to enjoying all the benefits of being season ticket holders and we can't wait for the season to start! Go WooSox!" The family will also get the opportunity to meet a WooSox player, and take batting practice at Polar Park.

"Woofster's Workers Reality is a winning combination of innovation, banking and community spirit," said Caroline Santangelo, Workers Credit Union Senior Vice President of Marketing, Acquisition and Branding. "It allows Workers Credit Union to meet our members where they are and interact with new people each week, while engaging them in a fun and interactive way."

To play Woofster's Workers Reality, visitors to the park simply download the free app to their phones. The game is a virtual scavenger hunt that requires players to sniff out the six large targets on display at different locations. Each target unlocks a unique Augmented Reality visual experience featuring baseball-themed immersive content involving WooSox alumni Triston Casas, Brayan Bello, and Jarren Duran, who are now on the Boston Red Sox roster.

"We are thankful for our partnership with Workers Credit Union," said Worcester Red Sox General Manager Brooke Cooper. "From the very beginning, Woofster's Workers Reality has been a hit with our fans, offering something engaging and innovative for fans at WooSox baseball games. We're proud of the fan experience we provide at Polar Park, and this one-of-a-kind augmented reality scavenger hunt adds to that experience. We look forward to getting to know Jenna and her family as they join us as season ticket members in 2026."

Each target also allows fans to collect a virtual game piece. Collecting four game pieces qualifies them to enter to win the grand prize. All fans who completed the game also got their paws on an exclusive limited edition WooSox poster.

Woofster's Workers Reality will be updated for the 2026 WooSox season. For more information about the game visit wcu.com/workers-reality.







