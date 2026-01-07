Work for the WooSox: Polar Park Job Fair January 17

The Worcester Red Sox will present their 6th annual Polar Park Job Fair on Saturday, January 17, from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is not required for the event, which takes place in the WooSox Clubhouse. Attendees should bring printed résumés and cover letters expressing why they would like to work at Polar Park. Those who cannot attend on January 17 can email jobs@woosox.com or visit milb.com/worcester/ballpark/jobs.

Candidates can enter the ballpark through the DCU Plaza at Gate D on Madison Street. Meter parking is available along Green Island Boulevard and in the Canal District. The garage across from Polar Park is also available.

The WooSox are seeking to replenish their part-time and seasonal staff in Ballpark Operations (Ushers, Security personnel, and Facilities personnel) and Game Day Operations (Ambassadors and Mascot team). The club also seeks part-time staff members in Merchandise, Polar Park Food & Beverage (Concessions Cashiers/Culinary, Premium Staff, and Warehouse Operations), WooSox Productions, and Ticket Operations.

The WooSox Clubhouse and Grounds Crew also have several part-time staff positions. Additionally, the WooSox Foundation hires 50/50 raffle ticket sellers.

The club also has a limited number of summer internships. Students are encouraged to attend the job fair or visit milb.com/worcester/ballpark/jobs to apply online. The internships are filled on a rolling basis.







