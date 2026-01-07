Sahlen's Hot Dogs Coming to Huntington Park

The Columbus Clippers and Sahlen Packing Company, Inc. announced an exciting new partnership that will make Sahlen's the team's official hot dog provider. Every hot dog sold at Huntington Park, including the ten-cent hot dogs sold on each world-famous Clippers Dime-A-Dog Night, will be a Sahlen's hot dog.

Hot dogs and Clippers baseball have been synonymous since the team's debut in 1977, when Dime-A-Dog Night became a Columbus tradition. Eating hot dogs continued to be a staple of the Clippers experience after the team relocated to the Arena District in 2009. Each summer Columbus fans down hundreds of thousands of hot dogs while cheering on their favorite team.

As part of the new partnership, the Sahlen's brand will be prominently featured throughout Huntington Park. Sahlen's will be the official sponsor of the nightly iconic Clippers Hot Dog Race, providing fans the opportunity to root on Kelly Ketchup, Mickey Mustard, and Rickey Relish. Every Dime-A-Dog Night, one fan will be honored as the Sahlen's "Hot Dog Fan of the Game".

"Joining the lineup at Huntington Park is a proud moment for Sahlen's, especially in a place where enjoying a great hot dog is already part of the game day routine," said Ken Voelker, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Sahlen's. "Partnering with the Columbus Clippers, one of Minor League Baseball's most respected and historic organizations, supports our continued Midwest growth and reinforces our commitment to quality. We are excited for the 2026 season and hope every bite feels like a home run for Clippers fans."

"We're incredibly excited and proud to bring a renowned name like Sahlen's into Huntington Park," added Clippers President Tyler Parsons. "When you think of the Columbus Clippers, you think of hot dogs and all the great traditions such as Dime-a-Dog and the Hot Dog Race. Hot dogs are part of our DNA with the Clippers and we could think of no better partner than Sahlen's to grow and enhance the hot dog experience at Huntington Park."

The 2026 season at Huntington Park begins with a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on Tuesday, March 31 as the Clippers square off against Indianapolis. Single-game tickets, mini plans, and full and partial season ticket packages are on sale now by calling the Clippers at (614) 462-5250 or visiting ClippersBaseball.com. Starting in 2026, online ticket sales will feature reduced fees, to go along with the already economical ticket prices fans enjoy at Huntington Park.

About Sahlen's: Founded in Buffalo, New York in 1869, Sahlen Packing Co., Inc. is a five-generation, family-owned business. Headquartered in Buffalo in 110,000 square-foot food manufacturing facility, Sahlen's employs over 100 dedicated employees that help deliver millions of pounds of meat across the United States every year. Sahlen's Hot Dogs are proudly available at Giant Eagle and other fine grocery stores in the Columbus area.







